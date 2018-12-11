Big discounts of upto Rs 70,000 on BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS

BMW Motorrad India is offering attractive discounts on its two most affordable motorcycles namely G 310 R and G 310 GS. The company is offering free insurance along with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on the purchase of BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS if you buy any of the two motorcycles on cash payment. On the other hand, if you wish to finance the motorcycles, the company is offering a reduced rate of interest. In comparison to the standard 12 percent rate of interest, you will have to pay a reduced rate of interest at 3.10 percent. These offers are valid across the BMW Motorrad dealerships in India till 31st December, 2018. Some dealerships across India are even offering a total discount of up to Rs 70,000 on the purchase of any of the two motorcycles.
BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS were launched in India in July this year at respective prices of Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powering the two is a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 28 Nm. The two bikes get a disc brake at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered as a standard fitment for added safety and a more effective braking. Apart from this, the two motorcycles get a fully digital instrument cluster that shows a lot of information to the rider.
While the BMW G 310 R is based on a roadster philosophy, the G 310 GS is an entry-level adventure tourer. The launch price of the two Bimmers was indeed on a premium side and the figures actually 'disappointed' some buyers. For such customers, now is the best time to buy an entry-level Bimmer. So, if you are planning to buy a BMW G 310 R or G 310 GS, we suggest you to head to your nearest BMW Motorrad dealership without any delay.
