Bharat Forge acquires 35% stake in Tevva Motors: To boost development of electric two-wheelers and CVs

Pune based automotive company Bharat Forge has acquired a total stake of 35.26% by investing about Rs 90 crore ( £ 10 million) in the UK based Tevva Motors Limited marking its third big investment in electric vehicles after the start of the ‘Engineering and Development Centre’ at MIRA, UK and the investment in Tork Motorcycles here in India.

In a BSE filing, Bharat Forge confirmed that the company has acquired 34.53% stake and Kalyani group owned Bharat Forge International limited has acquired 0.73% stake in Tevva, making the total count to 35.26%. Tevva Motors is based out of Chelmsford, UK.

Tevva Motors provides electric powertrain solutions for Commercial Vehicles & buses in the 7.5 -14 T weight category and was founded just about 4 years ago. This is soon to be extended for the development of new Commercial Vehicles, especially trucks and buses. The company says that "These vehicles actively and autonomously manage the use of the range extender by utilising Tevva’s ground-breaking, patented software, Predictive Range Extender Management System (PREMS), to ensure only electric drive is used in low carbon zones and other city centres." Bharat Forge has been working on its R & D and technology strategy in the Electric Vehicle space over the last few years and this.

Various media reports quote's Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge, saying, “This will also bring very focused and state-of-the-art EV powertrain solutions to our customers in India and worldwide. This investment coupled with the ongoing work at Tork Motorcycles will enable Bharat Forge to gain a better understanding of the 2-wheeler and the Commercial Vehicle EV space.”

By virtue of this investment, Bharat Forge has also acquired a license for commercialisation of the Tevva technology within India and for strengthening its Research and Development activities in the electric-mobility space. Bharat Forge says that this investment in Terra will further position Bharat Forge at the forefront in the fast-growing EV market to identify technology trends and co-develop solutions for electric mobility in India and abroad. Bharat Forge aims to create a range of products to complement the requirements of OEMs, thereby growing its revenue per vehicle.

Tevva was founded by Asher Bennett, CEO, just over 4 years ago, with a cornerstone investment from the Angel Co Fund (part of the British Business Bank). The company operates in the UK at present. Bennett said “Having Bharat Forge as our strategic partner will help us accelerate our growth initiatives. Moreover, Tevva’s vehicles and solutions would be more than welcome in any country which is still at a preliminary stage in building the necessary infrastructure for electrification of commercial vehicles.