BGauss D15 electric scooter launched at Rs 99,999: Claims 115 km riding range

BGauss has launched two new D15 series electric scooters in India with prices starting at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. These electric scooters have an ARAI-certified range of 115 km per charge.

BGauss, an electric two-wheeler company backed by RR Global, has introduced its new electric scooter in India. The new BGauss D15 series electric scooters have been launched at a starting price of Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. This is the third electric scooter in the company’s Indian portfolio followed by the BGauss B8 and the A2 which were introduced back in July 2020.

The BGauss D15 series electric scooters are powered by a 3.2 kWh removable Li-ion battery coupled with an electric motor. While the power and torque figures haven’t been revealed, they are claimed to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 7 seconds in Sports mode. They also get two riding modes, Eco and Sport. The company says that they have an ARAI-certified range of 115 km per charge.

In terms of features, these electric scooters get a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, SMS & call alerts, a USB port for mobile charging, etc. The new BGauss D15i has been priced at Rs 99,999 while the D15 Pro retails at Rs 1.15 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open and one can book it online or offline at their nearest dealership.

Commenting on the launch, Hemant Kabra, Founder and Managing Director, BGAUSS Auto Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to launch a 100% Made in India electric scooter, BG D15 which is designed and developed by our in-house research and development team in Pune. The product quality and its functionality are a testament to BGAUSS Electric’s goal of offering best-in-class mobility solutions. We are committed to our mission of providing high-performance, safe and intelligent electric scooters to be at the forefront of the EV revolution in India.”

