Beware Royal Enfield owners with loud exhausts! 25 ignorant bikers fined in Pune and silencers removed

If you have a loud exhaust on your Royal Enfield and you are someone who resides in Pune, you might land in trouble soon. After cops in Bengaluru, Mysore and Kochi decided to pull the socks and fine those having a 'loud' Royal Enfield, it is now Pune Police that is now into the headlines for the same reason. Till this news was written, 25 Royal Enfield bikes were stopped and challaned for having a loud exhaust. A total of fine worth Rs 25,000 has been collected till date from the owners of these motorcycles. The silencers were removed from the bikes by the cops and the motorcycles were parked at the police station parking until the respective owners come and get their bikes. The cops have termed these exhausts as defective silencers and we very much agree with the same.
In most of the cases, the police lets go of such bikers as many of the riders promise to remove the silencer soon, something that mostly doesn't happen. The banning of loud silencers on Royal Enfield is not something that is new. Cops in multiple cities have implemented this in order to ensure that the loud thump does not annoy the common people as the sound is literally quite annoying. Making this problem worse is the fact that Royal Enfield motorcycles don't particularly move quickly. Hence, they keep emitting unwanted loud noise for a long time as they disappear slowly from the range of people's aural radar.
Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:
Late last year, Bengaluru Police bulldozed the after-market loud exhausts of Royal Enfield motorcycles to teach a lesson to the owners of such bikes. All thanks to the new emission norms., Royal Enfield motorcycles have now become gentle-sounding machines but still there are numerous buyers who go for an aftermarket unit to get a louder note.
This practice by cops should be implemented on a regular basis in more cities and there should be a decibel limit for such exhausts. It has to be understood that not everyone is a two-wheeled enthusiast and in the interest of comfort level of other people and peaceful environment, there should be a mandate that such loud units will be banned and the vehicle will be confiscated. In addition, even an enthusiast would hardly like the unpleasant sound coming from these aftermarket silencers.
