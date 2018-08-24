Beware Royal Enfield owners with loud exhausts! 25 ignorant bikers fined in Pune and silencers removed

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

Late last year, Bengaluru Police bulldozed the after-market loud exhausts of Royal Enfield motorcycles to teach a lesson to the owners of such bikes. All thanks to the new emission norms., Royal Enfield motorcycles have now become gentle-sounding machines but still there are numerous buyers who go for an aftermarket unit to get a louder note.

This practice by cops should be implemented on a regular basis in more cities and there should be a decibel limit for such exhausts. It has to be understood that not everyone is a two-wheeled enthusiast and in the interest of comfort level of other people and peaceful environment, there should be a mandate that such loud units will be banned and the vehicle will be confiscated. In addition, even an enthusiast would hardly like the unpleasant sound coming from these aftermarket silencers.