Beware: Manufacturing, selling of Non-ISI two-wheeler Helmets now a criminal offence

As notified by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, manufacturing, storing and selling of two-wheeler helmets that are not ISI (Indian Standard Institute) certified can now lead to arrest without any warrant. In the next two months, anyone found to be selling or manufacturing non-ISI helmets in India is subjected to two years of jail time and/or a fine of Rs 2 lakh. Subsequent offences would attract a higher fine.

Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association has hailed this a move by the Government of India saying Non-ISI marked helmets is like selling fake medicine and just like these fake medicines are harmful and poisonous so are the non-ISI fake helmets.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Rajeev Kapur, President, Two Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association and MD, Steelbird said “This move is highly appreciated by the government and this decision would act as a masterstroke and help in doing away with sale, manufacture, storage and use of NON-ISI marked helmets.”

Even the leading international brands who were exporting helmets to India as per European and US standard will now have to adhere to ISI standards. They will not be able to sell otherwise. This notification gives the manufacturers 2 months notice to adhere to ISI standards and for dealers to quickly liquidate their stocks.



Those using the non-ISI helmets should switch to ISI helmets in India as it is dangerous and can lead to fatal injuries. As per the Motor Vehicle Act, each and every two wheeler rider must use ISI marked helmet only and this notice will further act as reinforcement. This move will further streamline the two-wheeler helmet manufacturing industry and only those with quality and safe helmet shell and manufacturing technique will be able to sell and succeed in India.

The new two-wheeler helmets under the mandatory certification regime will be lighter and airier for the comfort of bike riders. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has just introduced a new norm for motorcycle helmets in India. According to the new standard, the maximum weight of the helmet should be 1.2 kg as opposed to 1.5 kg presently and every manufacturer has to comply with these norms mandatorily. The new rule will come into effect starting 15th January 2019 and hence, the manufacturers have close to six months to comply with the new norms.