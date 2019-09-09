Beware! Loud Royal Enfield exhausts to prove costly: Rider fined Rs 35,000 for loud exhaust and bike seized

Over the past few days, we've reported about several unfortunate road users who have been slapped with hefty fines for violating traffic rules. The new rules and revised amount of traffic fines have had road users queuing up, for example, to get their PUC (pollution under control) certificates made. This shows that a lot of people didn't take such traffic laws seriously before but are now. However, there are still scores of people who are yet not aware of the changes made by the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 and continue to flout rules - either this or they still don't take them seriously.

One such lad riding a Royal Enfield Bullet was caught by the traffic police on a busy road in Faridabad, Delhi-NCR. Imposed a fine of a whopping Rs 35,000, his motorcycle has also been seized. His offence? Well, not one, not two, he'd violated eight laws.

The first three traffic law violations that brought the traffic police's attention towards him were riding three up, not wearing a helmet, and the pillion not wearing a helmet either. Then came along the other five.

Upon further investigation, the traffic police found that the Royal Enfield rider was not carrying a driving licence, vehicle registration certificate, third-party insurance document, or PUC certificate either. One last offence was still to come.

Traffic fines up by 20 times, see the entire list

The motorcycle was fitted with a loud aftermarket exhaust for that annoying firecracker-like sound. The motorcycle has been seized by the traffic police and the offender has been told that it'll only be released once valid documents are shown and the total penalty of Rs 35,000 paid in full. However, he's been given a small incentive that the amount of the penalty can be reduced once all documents are produced.

Two-wheeler users being caught with no valid documents with them and no helmets on their heads or on their pillion's has highlighted the plight of how lightly were the traffic laws being taken even in metropolitan cities. With hefty fines like these in place, road users may now be deterred from flouting traffic laws and keep their documents in order.