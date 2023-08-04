scorecardresearch

Best-selling two-wheeler brands in July 2023: Suzuki beats Royal Enfield

Two-wheeler sales July 2023: Check out the best-selling two-wheeler brands in India for the last month. While Hero MotoCorp continues to lead the race, TVS, Suzuki and Royal Enfield have recorded healthy YoY growth.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Best-selling two-wheeler brands in July 2023
TVS, Suzuki and Royal Enfield recorded healthy YoY growth in July 2023

July turned out to be a good month for the passenger vehicles segment in the Indian market. However, the same doesn’t hold true in the two-wheeler category. While some automakers recorded healthy YoY growth, others posted a steep decline in domestic sales. Here, we have listed the best-selling two-wheeler brands in India in July 2023.

Best 125cc scooters for college students

Best-selling two-wheeler brands in July 2023:

BrandJuly’23July’22YoY changeJune’23MoM change
Hero MotoCorp3,71,2044,30,684-13.8%4,22,757-12.1%
Honda3,10,8673,55,560-12.5%3,02,7562.6%
TVS2,35,2302,01,94216.4%2,35,833-0.2%
Bajaj1,41,9901,64,384-13.6%1,66,292-14.6%
Suzuki80,30960,89231.8%63,05927.3%
Royal Enfield66,06246,52941.9%67,495-2.1%
Hero-HF-Deluxe

Hero MotoCorp 

Hero MotoCorp sold 3,71,204 units in the domestic market in July 2023, recording a 13.8 percent YoY and 12.1 percent MoM decline in sales. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 4,30,684 units. 

Also Read

Also Read: Upcoming bikes, scooters in India in August 2023: New-gen Bullet to Karizma XMR

honda shine

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India 

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s sales declined by 12.5 percent YoY as it sold 3,10,867 units in July 2023. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 3,55,560 units. However, on an MoM basis, it recorded a 2.6 percent growth. 

tvs apache rr 310

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company managed to sell 2,35,230 units in July this year, registering a 16.4 percent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 2,01,942 units. On an MoM basis though, it recorded a mere dip in sales. 

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto sold 1,41,990 units in July 2023. Its domestic sales declined by 13.6 percent YoY and 14.6 percent on an MoM basis. 

suzuki v strom

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in July 2023. The company sold 80,309 units last month, recording a massive 31.8 percent YoY and 27.3 percent MoM growth in sales. 

Royal-Enfield-Super-Meteor-650_

Royal Enfield 

Finally, we have Royal Enfield which saw a major uptick in domestic sales. The company sold 66,062 units last month, registering a healthy 41.9 percent YoY growth but a mere 2.1 percent decline on an MoM basis.

Also Read: Upcoming cars & SUVs in India in August 2023: Punch CNG to Mercedes-Benz GLC

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 11:00 IST
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS