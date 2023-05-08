Best-selling two-wheeler brands in April 2023: Bajaj, Royal Enfield register massive growth

scorecardresearch

Two-wheeler sales April 2023: Check out the best-selling two-wheeler brands in India. While Hero MotoCorp continues to lead the race, Bajaj, TVS and Royal Enfield have recorded healthy YoY growth.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Bajaj, TVS and Royal Enfield have recorded healthy YoY growth

The first month of FY2024 (April 2023 – March 2024) turned out to be a good one for the Indian automotive industry. Automakers recorded healthy YoY growth in passenger vehicles as well as in the two-wheeler segments. In the two-wheeler space, while Hero MotoCorp continues to lead the race, Bajaj, TVS and Royal Enfield have posted a strong uptick in domestic sales. Here, we have listed the best-selling two-wheeler brands in India in April 2023.

Best-selling two-wheeler brands in March 2023:

BrandApril’23April’22YoY changeMarch’23MoM change
Hero MotoCorp3,86,1843,98,490-3.09%5,02,730-23.18%
Honda3,38,2893,18,7326.14%1,97,51271.28%
TVS2,32,9561,80,55329.02%2,40,780-3.25%
Bajaj1,81,82893,23395.02%1,52,28719.3%
Royal Enfield68,88153,85227.91%59,88415.02%
Suzuki67,25954,32723.80%73,069-7.95%
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero MotoCorp 

Hero MotoCorp sold 3,86,184 units in the domestic market in April 2023, recording a 3.09% YoY decline in sales. In the same period last year, it sold 3,98,490 units. On an MoM basis, its sales dipped by 23.18% as it sold 5,02,730 units in March 2023.

honda shine 100

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India 

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) sold 3,38,289 units last month, recording a 6.14% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 3,18,732 units. On an MoM basis, it recorded a massive 71.28% growth in sales as it sold 1,97,512 units in March 2023.

TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Motor Company 

TVS Motor Company managed to sell 2,32,956 units in April 2023, registering a 29.02% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 1,96,596 units. On an MoM basis, its sales declined by 3.25% as it sold 2,40,780 units in March this year.

Bajaj Pulsar

Bajaj Auto 

Bajaj Auto sold 1,81,828 two-wheelers in April 2023, recording a massive 95.02% YoY growth in domestic sales. In the same period last year, it sold 93,233 units. However, Bajaj’s exports continue to decline. On an MoM basis, it recorded a 19.3% growth in sales as it sold 1,52,287 units in March 2023.

Royal-Enfield-Super-Meteor-650_

Royal Enfield 

Royal Enfield managed to sell 68,881 units in April this year, recording a mere 27.91% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 53,852 units. Moreover, on an MoM basis, RE’s sales increased by 15.02% as it sold 59,884 units in March 2023.

Suzuki Avenis 125

Suzuki Motorcycle India 

Finally, the last one on this list is Suzuki. The company sold 67,259 units in April 2023, recording a 23.80% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 54,327 units. However, on an MoM basis, its sales declined by 7.95% as it sold 73,069 units in March this year.

First published on: 08-05-2023 at 07:00 IST