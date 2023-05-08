Best-selling two-wheeler brands in April 2023: Bajaj, Royal Enfield register massive growth

Two-wheeler sales April 2023: Check out the best-selling two-wheeler brands in India. While Hero MotoCorp continues to lead the race, Bajaj, TVS and Royal Enfield have recorded healthy YoY growth.

The first month of FY2024 (April 2023 – March 2024) turned out to be a good one for the Indian automotive industry. Automakers recorded healthy YoY growth in passenger vehicles as well as in the two-wheeler segments. In the two-wheeler space, while Hero MotoCorp continues to lead the race, Bajaj, TVS and Royal Enfield have posted a strong uptick in domestic sales. Here, we have listed the best-selling two-wheeler brands in India in April 2023.

The 100cc motorcycle segment is the largest contributor to the overall two-wheeler industry

Best-selling two-wheeler brands in March 2023:

Brand April’23 April’22 YoY change March’23 MoM change Hero MotoCorp 3,86,184 3,98,490 -3.09% 5,02,730 -23.18% Honda 3,38,289 3,18,732 6.14% 1,97,512 71.28% TVS 2,32,956 1,80,553 29.02% 2,40,780 -3.25% Bajaj 1,81,828 93,233 95.02% 1,52,287 19.3% Royal Enfield 68,881 53,852 27.91% 59,884 15.02% Suzuki 67,259 54,327 23.80% 73,069 -7.95%

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp sold 3,86,184 units in the domestic market in April 2023, recording a 3.09% YoY decline in sales. In the same period last year, it sold 3,98,490 units. On an MoM basis, its sales dipped by 23.18% as it sold 5,02,730 units in March 2023.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) sold 3,38,289 units last month, recording a 6.14% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 3,18,732 units. On an MoM basis, it recorded a massive 71.28% growth in sales as it sold 1,97,512 units in March 2023.

Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company managed to sell 2,32,956 units in April 2023, registering a 29.02% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 1,96,596 units. On an MoM basis, its sales declined by 3.25% as it sold 2,40,780 units in March this year.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto sold 1,81,828 two-wheelers in April 2023, recording a massive 95.02% YoY growth in domestic sales. In the same period last year, it sold 93,233 units. However, Bajaj’s exports continue to decline. On an MoM basis, it recorded a 19.3% growth in sales as it sold 1,52,287 units in March 2023.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield managed to sell 68,881 units in April this year, recording a mere 27.91% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 53,852 units. Moreover, on an MoM basis, RE’s sales increased by 15.02% as it sold 59,884 units in March 2023.

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Finally, the last one on this list is Suzuki. The company sold 67,259 units in April 2023, recording a 23.80% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 54,327 units. However, on an MoM basis, its sales declined by 7.95% as it sold 73,069 units in March this year.

Watch Video | Honda Shine 100 Review:

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.