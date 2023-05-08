Best-selling two-wheeler brands in April 2023: Bajaj, Royal Enfield register massive growth

The first month of FY2024 (April 2023 – March 2024) turned out to be a good one for the Indian automotive industry. Automakers recorded healthy YoY growth in passenger vehicles as well as in the two-wheeler segments. In the two-wheeler space, while Hero MotoCorp continues to lead the race, Bajaj, TVS and Royal Enfield have posted a strong uptick in domestic sales. Here, we have listed the best-selling two-wheeler brands in India in April 2023.
Best-selling two-wheeler brands in March 2023:
|Brand
|April’23
|April’22
|YoY change
|March’23
|MoM change
|Hero MotoCorp
|3,86,184
|3,98,490
|-3.09%
|5,02,730
|-23.18%
|Honda
|3,38,289
|3,18,732
|6.14%
|1,97,512
|71.28%
|TVS
|2,32,956
|1,80,553
|29.02%
|2,40,780
|-3.25%
|Bajaj
|1,81,828
|93,233
|95.02%
|1,52,287
|19.3%
|Royal Enfield
|68,881
|53,852
|27.91%
|59,884
|15.02%
|Suzuki
|67,259
|54,327
|23.80%
|73,069
|-7.95%
Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp sold 3,86,184 units in the domestic market in April 2023, recording a 3.09% YoY decline in sales. In the same period last year, it sold 3,98,490 units. On an MoM basis, its sales dipped by 23.18% as it sold 5,02,730 units in March 2023.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) sold 3,38,289 units last month, recording a 6.14% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 3,18,732 units. On an MoM basis, it recorded a massive 71.28% growth in sales as it sold 1,97,512 units in March 2023.
TVS Motor Company
TVS Motor Company managed to sell 2,32,956 units in April 2023, registering a 29.02% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 1,96,596 units. On an MoM basis, its sales declined by 3.25% as it sold 2,40,780 units in March this year.
Bajaj Auto
Bajaj Auto sold 1,81,828 two-wheelers in April 2023, recording a massive 95.02% YoY growth in domestic sales. In the same period last year, it sold 93,233 units. However, Bajaj’s exports continue to decline. On an MoM basis, it recorded a 19.3% growth in sales as it sold 1,52,287 units in March 2023.
Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield managed to sell 68,881 units in April this year, recording a mere 27.91% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 53,852 units. Moreover, on an MoM basis, RE’s sales increased by 15.02% as it sold 59,884 units in March 2023.
Suzuki Motorcycle India
Finally, the last one on this list is Suzuki. The company sold 67,259 units in April 2023, recording a 23.80% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 54,327 units. However, on an MoM basis, its sales declined by 7.95% as it sold 73,069 units in March this year.
