Best-selling scooters in February 2023; EVs catch up pace

The segment with the most EV acceptance in India has to be the two-wheelers. Brands such as Ather, Ola and TVS (For both ICE and electric) have posted strong monthly and yearly numbers in March 2023. Best selling two-wheeler brands for March 2023 have been Hero, TVS and Honda in the first, second and third positions respectively. However, the best-selling scooters for March 2023 are yet to be revealed and mentioned below are the latest numbers. Let us take a look.

Best-selling scooters in February 2023

Rank OEM Models February 2023 1 Honda Activa 1,74,503 2 TVS Jupiter 53,891 3 Suzuki Access 40,194 4 Ola Cumulative numbers* 27,000 5 TVS Ntorq 17,124 6 TVS iQube 15,522 7 Honda Dio 14,489 8 Ather 450X 12,147 9 Hero Destni 125 8,232 10 Hero Xoom 7,214 Total 3,49,895

Honda

Honda Motor Company has been riding the two-wheeler wave with new iterations of the Activa for years now. March 2023 is no different for the ‘family staple’ scooter. However, in March 2023, Honda posted a year-on-year decline of 36.2 percent after selling 1,97,512 units in March 2023 against 3,09,549 units in March 2022. The brand’s month-on-month has also declined 13 percent as it raked 2,27,064 units in sale last month. Full analysis HERE.

TVS

TVS is catching up to Honda with three two-wheeler offerings on this list – the TVS Jupiter, Ntorq and the iQube at the second, fourth and fifth positions. What’s interesting is that even cumulatively, all three products cannot match Activa’s numbers!

Nevertheless, TVS iQube has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone recently while reporting healthy numbers in recent times.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric has posted its best month ever in March 2023 surpassing 27000 units in sales cumulatively for all its models including the S1, S1 Pro and the S1 Air. With this sale, Ola has surpassed all its direct rivals to be the 4th best-selling electric scooter for this month.

Ather

Bangalore-based electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy clocked sales of 11,754 units in March 2023, registering a robust year-on-year growth of 353 percent. During the financial year 2023, Ather recorded sales of 82,146 units. Additionally, in February 2023, the Ather 450X was the 8th best-selling scooter in India.