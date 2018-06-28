Best scooters under Rs 50,000 in India: Honda Activa, TVS Scooty Pep+ and more

Best Scooters in India: In the recently concluded the financial year 2017-18, scooter sales in India dominated the growth in the Indian two-wheeler space and saw a total sales of over 67.19 lakh scooter being sold in the domestic market. Two-wheeler manufacturers in India baring Bajaj Auto have tapped this high growth scooter segment in India and Honda Motorcycles and Scooters (HMSI) leads scooter sales in India with its Activa brand. HMSI also has the largest scooter portfolio in India with 6 scooters. Honda Activa is the top-selling two-wheeler in India and in FY 2017-18 the sales of Active overtook the sales of Hero Splendor bike to take the top spot.

One of the prime reason for this massive surge in scooter sales is ease of driving scooters offer in daily traffic conditions along with utility spaces. The new age scooters attract both men and women equally, first-time riders who have just turned 18 see scooter being their first ride. Scooters like Honda Navi, TVS NTORQ, Honda Dio and Yamaha Ray-Z offer the fun of riding and better mileage and is seen as the first buy of college going kids.

Here are some of the best scooters below Rs 50,000: Ideal buy for college students

1. Honda Activa i

Price: Rs 49,570 (Ex-showroom)

Honda Activa i

Honda Activa i is the youngest scooter in the Honda Activa brand and is powered by a 110cc engine. The Activa i is an ideal 110cc scooter for both male and female riders, however, it has managed to attract more women riders. The scooter is lighter than other Honda Activa's on sales and the engine makes a power of 8 bhp and 8.34 Nm of torque. Honda Activa i is being offered in dual colour tone options and gets mobile charging socket 18L storage space beneath the seat.

Honda Activa i technical specifications

Engine 109.19cc Power 8hp @7000rpm Torque 8.94nm @5500rpm Transmission V-Matic Price (ex-showroom) Rs 49570

2. TVS Scooty Pep +

Price: Rs 40,450 - Rs 40,950 (Ex-Showroom)

TVS Scooty Pep +

For kids born in the early 90s, Scooty was a synonym to scooters. TVS is one of the first to bring in quality scooters and the brand Scooty was an instant hit especially among college girls and young working executives. TVS Scooty has seen many variants and the current variant on sale the TVS Scooty Pep + is known for a range of colours it offers and the Scooty is priced at Rs 40,450 making it one of the most affordable scooters on sale in India. It is powered by a 4-stroke single cylinder 87 cc engine and claims a mileage of 65 kmpl. TVS Scooty Pep + also gets a mobile charging socket.

TVS Scooty Pep + technical specifications

Engine 87.8cc Power 4.93hp @6500rpm Torque 5.8nm @4000rpm Transmission Pivoted Clutch Price (ex-showroom) Rs 40,450

3. Hero Maestro Edge:

Price: Rs 49,900 (Ex-Showroom)

Hero Maestro Edge

Hero Maestro Edge is Hero MotoCorp's top-selling scooter and its price just undercuts Rs 50,000. The scooter's target audience is young working professionals (male) but to its surprise has seen many women buyers opting for this good-looking scooter. Telescopic front suspension, external fuel filling has been some of its key USPs and features like digital analogue combo meter console and aggressive front face has made the Hero Maestro Edge very popular. The scooter is powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke single cylinder 110 cc engine making 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque.

4. Honda Navi:

Price: Rs 42,784

Honda Navi

Honda Navi has been a trending small scooter ever since its launch and has often confused the buyer if its a small motorcycle or a scooter. The Honda Navi was a revolutionary product in itself and managed to garner a lot of attraction ever since its launch in 2016. The company itself says that it looks odd but whatever it is, its Navi (new). The trendy scooter did manage to get the college kids excited about the scooter but with lack of practical applications did not see the sales that company would have expected. Honda Navi is priced at Rs.42,784 (Ex-Showroom)

Honda Navi Technical specifications

Engine 109.19cc Power 8hp @7000rpm Torque 8.94nm @5500rpm Transmission V-Matic Price (ex-showroom) Rs 42784

5. Honda Cliq:

Price: Rs 43,955

Honda Cliq is a 110cc scooter that was launched earlier in 2017. Honda Cliq's unique selling point is that it gets a wider floorboard and block pattern tubeless tyres. The 110cc engine on the Cliq is the same engine that we see on the Honda Activa i and Honda Dio. Honda Cliq is priced at Rs 43,955 (Ex-showroom).