Best offers on TVS XL100: Rs 49/day EMI, Rs 7,999 downpayment and more

In a bid to generate more sales and uplift the sentiments of its target audience, TVS has brought new schemes to the market for the XL100 customers.

One of the longest-running nameplates happens to be that of the TVS XL100. The moped has lived past its prime but shows no signs of retiring. The demand from Tamil Nadu and few other southern states wants TVS to continue making this sturdy two-wheeler. It also made the transition to BS6, successfully. In a bid to generate more sales and uplift the sentiments of its target audience, TVS has brought new schemes. The first one is a six months EMI holiday, something which we have seen from last year. In this offer, the customer can pay the downpayment now and his EMIs begin from six months later. Of course the EMI that one hasn’t paid for the first six months, will only elongate the loan tenure. But it still gives customers a flexibility. If you’re exchanging your old bike or scooter with the new XL100, then there are bonuses on offer. A low downpayment of Rs 7,999 has also been made available for XL100 customers. The customer can also pay an EMI of Rs 49/day. TVS dealers are also giving customers the flexibility of paying the EMI in cash.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

All these finance schemes for the TVS XL100 are being promoted through finance companies like TVS Credit, L&T, IDFC First Bank and Shriram Finance. For more details on how to avail these, the customer needs to visit their nearest authorised TVS retailer. The TVS XL100, in its BS6 transition uses an e-carburettor. The power output stands at 4.4hp whereas the peak torque is 6.5Nm. TVS claims that this gearless moped now gives 15 per cent enhanced fuel efficiency. Just like Honda products, even the TVS XL100 gets an Integrated Starter Generator that ensures a silent start. Belying its power and dimension capacity, the XL100 is known to be a sturdy operator and can carry heavy loads with ease.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.