Best of 2021: Top 5 Motorcycle launches – Yamaha R15 V4 to Suzuki Hayabusa

From TVS Raider 125 to Yamaha R15 V4 to the mighty Suzuki Hayabusa, a lot of new amazing motorcycles have been launched in India this year. Here we have a list of the Top 5 Motorcycle launches of 2021.

The year 2021 is finally coming to an end. Owing to the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian automotive industry has witnessed a lot of ups and downs. However, the recovery has been strong enough and we have had some amazing motorcycle launches too. From a humble TVS Raider 125 to Yamaha R15 V4 to the mighty Suzuki Hayabusa, a lot of sensational motorcycles have been launched in India this year. Here we have listed the Top 5 Motorcycle launches of 2021.

In recent times, TVS has launched some amazing two-wheelers that are way ahead of the competition and one such product is the TVS Raider 125. It is one of the most feature-rich 125cc motorcycles out there in the market. The new Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, three-valve, air-and-oil cooled engine that churns out 11.2 hp of power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The TVS Raider 125 is currently priced in India between Rs 77,500 – Rs 85,469, ex-showroom Delhi. 

Bajaj Auto launched its biggest-ever Pulsar motorcycles this year. While the new quarter-litre Pulsars (naked: N250 and semi-faired: F250) may not outperform their rivals, they are still a decent offering. The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 range draws power from a 249.07cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 24.1 hp of power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and they get an assist and slipper clutch too. The Bajaj Pulsar 250 range is currently priced in India between Rs 1.38 lakh – Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. 

Yamaha recently launched the new-generation R15 in India and it’s better than ever. The new Yamaha R15 V4 takes design inspiration from the YZF-R7 middle-weight supersport and gets a host of segment-first features. Powering the motorcycle is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with VVA technology. This motor churns out 18.4 hp of power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Yamaha also launched the all-new R15M and these motorcycles are currently priced in India between Rs 1.70 lakh – Rs 1.82 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. 

Royal Enfield launched the new-generation Classic 350 in India this year and the folks at RE have nailed in making the new-gen Classic 350 much better than the outgoing model without compromising on its core DNA. The second-gen Classic 350 is powered by an all-new J-series 349cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 20 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is currently priced in India between Rs 1.84 lakh – Rs 2.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. 

Finally, we have the last motorcycle on this list and it’s a special one, the mighty new Suzuki Hayabusa. The third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa made its global debut early this year and it reached the Indian shores in no time. The new Suzuki Hayabusa retains its iconic silhouette but boasts a sharper design and a plethora of modern features. This Peregrine Falcon is powered by a 1340cc, inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 187 hp of power and 150 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The new Suzuki Hayabusa is currently priced in India at Rs 16.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. 

