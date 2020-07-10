Best new 160cc BS6 bikes below Rs 1 lakh: Honda Unicorn, Hero Xtreme 160R and more

Only a few 160cc bikes are priced below Rs 1 lakh as even smaller capacity 150cc units are now costlier and over Rs 1 lakh. Few 150cc bikes are priced over Rs 1.2 lakh and these are from Suzuki, Yamaha and others.

Move aside 150cc bikes, the 160s are here. For quite a long time, manufacturers have been trying to replace the proverbial 150cc class and move higher up. Many of them have succeeded. For example, Suzuki with its Gixxer series. Bajaj too has been pushing the envelope but has met with little success. Further, with the entry of BS6 emissions, the price envelope has gone up too. Most of even the 150cc bikes have moved past the Rs 1 lakh mark while few 125cc bikes are just shy of the Rs 1 lakh mark. However, cost-effectiveness playing a big role in buying decisions these days, manufacturers are managing to price their base 160cc models below the Rs 1 lakh bracket. Case in point is Hero MotoCorp with their latest offering, the Xtreme 160R. However, the Xtreme isn’t alone and here is a look at the other bikes that are available with a 160cc engine and are priced below Rs 1 lakh.

Also Read BS6 150cc bikes available in India

Honda Unicorn BS6

The Honda Unicorn is the least priced 160c BS6 offering right now in India. The BS6 Honda Unicorn is priced at Rs 94,548, ex-showroom. This motorcycle has got a change in heart with a 160cc engine this year. The engine has upped the torque game by making 14Nm while power stays put at 12.9hp.

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street

The Bajaj Avenger 160 Street recently got a price hike. The bike was also made compliant with BS6 standards and as things stand today, it is the most affordable cruiser. Bajaj has priced the bike at Rs 95,891 and the 160cc engine makes 15hp and 13.7Nm.

Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero a week ago launched the 160R in India. The motorcycle is all-new and boasts a 160cc engine that is good for 15hp of power and 14Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Hero has priced the Xtreme 160R at Rs 99,950, ex-showroom. There is also the more expensive dual-disc version that is for Rs 4,000 more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.