Best BS6 125cc scooters: Honda Activa 125, TVS NTorq and more

All the major two-wheeler makers in the country are investing in 125cc scooter space and moving away from the 110cc segment.

The first BS6 era scooter was the Honda Activa 125. This shows how important 125cc scooters are for the industry. Most of the two-wheeler makers have infact discontinued their 100-110cc scooters and instead are focussing on higher capacity vehicles. So we have almost all the big players in the 125cc scooter segment but absent from the 110cc. We previously carried a story on BS6 110cc scooters you can buy today. Here then is one about the 125cc models available right now.

Honda Activa 125

The Honda Activa 125 in its BS6 avatar is an all-new scooter. It is also bigger as well as heavier than before. Honda uses a new engine as well. This engine has got eSP tech that maximises combustion, idle start-stop, ACG starter motor which accords a silent start, side stand engine inhibitor and more. The Honda Activa 125 BS6 price starts from Rs 68,042 and goes up to Rs 75,042, ex-showroom.

Hero Destini 125

The Hero Destini 125 was the first scooter in India to get a fuel-injection system. The BS6 avatar too continues with Fi tech. It gets new light guide, mobile charging port, boot light, tubeless tyres and more. The engine makes 9hp of power and 10.4Nm torque. There is also the i3S technology to boast. The Destini is priced at Rs 64,310 for the metal wheel and Rs 66,800 for the alloy, ex-showroom.

Hero Maestro Edge 125

The Maestro Edge 125 has got better paint schemes than the Destini 125. It also boasts a semi-digital instrument console and gets an optional front disc brake. The Hero Maestro Edge too gets i3S tech and the engine is the same as the one in the Destini. The 9hp/10.4Nm configuration is carried over. The Maestro Edge price starts from Rs 67,950 and goes up to Rs 70,150, ex-showroom.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is an all-new scooter in design as well as with respect to features. Only the nameplate, for familiarity, has been carried forward. This Yamaha scooter has been in the offing from as early as 2015. The scooter has a side-stand cut off switch, silent starter, idle start-stop system and a fully digital instrument console. Yamaha uses a new 125cc engine that makes 8.2hp of power and 9.7Nm. The scooter is the lightest of the lot here at 99kg. Prices start from Rs 66,730 for the drum and top out at Rs 69,730, ex-showroom.

Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 125

The flashier cousin of the Ray ZR 125 boasts knuckle guards and a front disc brake as standard. The engine too is the same and makes 8.2hp/9.7Nm. Yamaha has priced the Ray ZR Street Rally at Rs 70,730, ex-showroom.

Yamaha Fascino 125

If you think that the Ray twins aren’t stylish enough for you, then there is the Fascino. The Yamaha Fascino 125 gets simpler analogue meters but the scooter weighs in the same as the Ray – 99kg. It also uses the same 125cc engine with all the aforementioned features from the Ray. Yamaha has priced the Fascino variants from Rs 67,230 – Rs 68,730, ex-showroom.

TVS NTorq 125

The TVS Ntorq 125 has got many things going for it. These include the on-board navigation, LED headlights, connected features, engine kill switch and more. The TVS NTorq 125 is powered by a 3-valve, 125cc engine that is good for 9.2hp of power and 10.5Nm. Prices start from Rs 65,975 for the drum, to Rs 69,975 for the front drum and Rs 72,455 for the full-blown Race Edition, ex-showroom.

Suzuki Access 125

India’s highest-selling scooter and for a good reason is the Access 125. The scooter has continued in this present silhouette from 2016. However, the engine has been updated from time to time. This engine now makes 8.7hp and 10Nm. The scooter weighs 104kg, gets Eco Illumination Assist for a fuel-efficient riding habit, LED headlamp, ESS, external fuel filler and other features. Suzuki sells the Access in five versions – drum (Rs 67,100), drum-alloy (Rs 69,100), disc (Rs 70,000), drum-alloy special edition (Rs 70,800) and the disc special edition for Rs 71,700, ex-showroom.

Suzuki Burgman Street

India’s only maxi-scooter has a 125cc heart. It is an Access underneath the fancy clothes. The Suzuki Burgman Street has got an engine kill switch, fully-digital instrument cluster, LED headlights and other features. The engine is in the same state of tune as the Access 125 too. There is only one variant for the Burgman and it is priced at Rs 77,900, ex-showroom.

Vespa

Vespa India has got the highest range of 125cc scooters. These include the Vespa SXL, Vespa VXL, Elegante, ZX, Notte, LX and Urban Cub. The difference is in the colour schemes and a few features. The engine is the common factor and it makes 9.7hp of power and 9.6Nm. Prices for the Vespa begin from Rs 73,573 and soar to Rs 1.10 lakh, making it the most expensive 125cc scooter on sale in India.

Aprilia SR125

Thankfully enough, Aprilia has a smaller bunch of 125cc models on offer. The SR125 is the sporty one and boasts a 125cc engine that makes 9.7hp of power and 9.6Nm. The SR125 is priced at Rs 92,181, ex-showroom.

Aprilia Storm 125

Launched last year, the Storm 125 is a demure option to the SR125. It also hosts the same 9.7hp/9.6Nm engine. Aprilia quotes the price of the BS6 Storm 125 as Rs 86,638.

