Best bikes in India under Rs 50,000: One of them costs equal to Samsung Galaxy S8

India is one of the biggest two-wheeler markets in the world and the major chunk of the population is buyers who prefer the budget-centric motorcycles. For this reason, motorcycle manufacturers have been focusing on offering more and more to the customers in their products at a lesser price. With the passage of time, even the most affordable motorcycles that you can buy in India have started to come up with multiple interesting features and design that was earlier limited to more expensive bikes only. Keeping customer preferences in mind, here we have listed the top five bikes that you can buy in India for less than Rs 50,000 (ex-showroom). The bikes have been listed the decreasing order of their pricing which means the most affordable motorcycle on the list is on the number one spot.

5. Hero Splendor Pro

The Hero Splendor Pro is a practical motorcycle that you can buy in India under Rs 50,000. Powering the Hero Splendor Pro is a 97.2cc engine mated to a four-speed transmission, churning out 8.2 bhp of power and 8.05 Nm of torque. The motorcycle gets a stylish analog instrument cluster that includes a side stand indicator as well. Other notable features of this motorcycle include alloy wheels, electric start, and a luggage carrier and you can get the latter two as optional. Hero Splendor Pro price in India starts at Rs 49,598 for the standard version while the top end electric-start variant will cost you Rs 51,476 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4. Yamaha Saluto RX

The Yamaha Saluto RX is the more affordable version of the Saluto 125 but the good part is that the bike retains the styling of the former. Yamaha Saluto RX sources power from a 110cc engine that is coupled to a four-speed gearbox. The carbureted mill is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 7.39 bhp and 8.5 Nm. The motorcycle gets a stylish fuel tank design and the instrument cluster also looks trendy. Yamaha Saluto RX price in India is Rs 48,721 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

3. Honda CD110 Dream

The Honda CD110 Dream is the company's most affordable motorcycle and the only one that you can buy under Rs 50,000 in India. Honda CD110 Dream sits at the base of the company's CD commuter line up. The bike gets power from a 109cc engine mated to a four-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective and torque outputs of 8.25 bhp and 8.6 Nm. Honda CD110 Dream price in India price in India starts at Rs 48,641 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the standard trim and if you wish to opt for an optional luggage carrier, you will have to shell out Rs 290 more. The bike primarily challenges the likes of Hero Splendor Pro in the segment.

2. Bajaj Platina

Bajaj Platina is another worthy contender in the sub-Rs 50,000 price bracket. The entry-level commuter gets power from a 102cc engine that is linked to a four-speed gearbox. The fuel-efficient motor is good for developing 8 bhp and 8.6 Nm of power and torque respectively. The motorcycle gets a longer seat to offer a decent space to the pillion. The bike gets a spring in spring suspension at the rear and claims it to be more comfortable than a conventional unit. The Bajaj Platina price in India is Rs 47,405 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

1. TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus is a worthy contender in the entry-level commuter segment and a good deal under the Rs 50,000 price point. The motorcycle gets power from a 109.7cc engine mated to a four-speed transmission. The engine is good for shedding out a maximum power output of 8.3 bhp along with a peak torque of 8.7 Nm. The motorcycle looks premium with a sporty design language and has some impressive features too. For instance, the TVS Star City Plus gets a digital-analog instrumentation that includes the company's signature Eco-Power modes and a service reminder. The TVS Star City Plus price in India starts at Rs 45,991 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the standard variant and there are a total of four trims to choose from.

