Best bikes in India below Rs 60,000: Hero Splendor, TVS Victor and more

Bike sales in India have been on the rise for last few years and despite the shift to BS-IV last April that incurred two-wheeler manufacturers big loses, the motorcycle segment further posted a growth of 13.6% in its India sales by selling over 12.61 lakh units. While the growing trend towards scooters has shifted upwards over last two years, motorcycle sales have been stable and each segment has seen a rise in sales and new products being launched. The commuter motorcycle segment in India that comprises motorcycles up to 110 cc has also grown in India by xx%. This segment further determines the growth of Indian middle-class and is dominated by six two-wheeler makers with Hero Motorcorp leading the way in the motorcycle business.

Here are the top selling bikes in India below Rs 60,000

Hero Super Splendor

Hero Splendor:

Hero Splendor is India’s top-selling motorcycle in India and very recently its sales overtook the sales of Honda Active to become the most sold two-wheeler in India. Hero Splendor is the crown jewel in Hero MotorCorp’s product portfolio and is a popular commuter segment motorcycle popular more in tier-2, tier-3 and rural cities in the country. Over the years, Hero has launched many variants under different segments of its Splendor brand. The company currently offers Splendor in 100cc, 110cc and 125cc segment categories and is priced in the range of Rs 50,000 - Rs 60,000. There is Spendor to cater the demand of every individual and its cost of ownership and superior fuel efficiency makes the Hero Splendor the most sold bike in India.

Specifications Hero Splendor + Hero Super Splendor Hero Splendor Plus i3s Hero Splendor Pro Engine 97.2cc 124.7cc 109.15cc 97.2cc Power 8.24hp @8000rpm 11hp @7500rpm 9.38hp @7500rpm 8.24hp @8000rpm Torque 8.05nm @5000rpm 11nm @6500rpm 9nm @5500rpm 8.05nm @5000rpm Transmission 4 Speed 4 Speed 4 Speed 4 Speed Price (ex-showrrom) Rs 51,000 Rs 57,700 Rs 55,837 Rs 51,479

Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB-Shine

Honda CB Shine is the most affordable 125 cc motorcycle from HMS’s stable and is rather priced aggressively starting at Rs 56,988 (Ex-Delhi). Honda CB Shine is powered by a 125cc single cylinder unit that delivers 10.5 BHP of power at 7,500 RPM and 10.3 NM of torque at 5,500 RPM. It gets features such as Honda Eco Technology, disc brake at the front and adjustable rear shockers. The bike’s target audience is young male professionals looking for both comfort and performance. Honda CB-Shine SP is the top-variant in the CB-Shine family and price of SP variants are on the higher side of Rs 62,000. The new 2018 Honda CB Shine SP was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 and gets subtle updates over the previous model. Besides, the motorcycle also receives a revised instrument cluster with a clock and service due indicator. The tank shroud of the motorcycle is also redesigned and it looks slightly aggressive than the one that used to come in the outgoing model.

Honda CB Shine technical specifications

Engine 124.73cc Power 10.16hp @7500rpm Torque 10.30nm @5500rpm Transmission Chain Drive Price (ex-showroom) Rs 56988

TVS Victor

TVS Victor

TVS Motor company bought back the Victor name brand in 2016 and ever since then the motorcycle has been among the top-selling 110cc bike in India. TVS Victor is first in the segment to get new features like DRLs and the 110cc motorcycle delivers a fuel-efficiency of 72 kmpl which has been its top USP. The buyers across urban and rural cities have been impressed with its styling. Spacious seats, Series spring suspension and all that at Rs 56,275 (Ex-Delhi). TVS Victor is available with the option of Disc brakes as well.

TVS Victor technical specifications

Engine 109.7cc Power 8.25hp @7500rpm Torque 9.4nm @6000rpm Transmission 4 Speed Constant Mesh Price (ex-showroom) Rs 56275

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF-Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe replaced the Hero HD Dawn in the company’s line-up and while it shares the same engine, the bike has got a new face and many exterior cosmetic changes. It gets the same engine, chassis and suspension but is an upmarket variant visually. It is one of the most affordable commuters, which are also cheap to maintain. It features power start, gets Trapezoidal Multi Reflector Headlight and 5-spoke alloy wheels. It is powered by 97.2 cc engine and has a power of 8 hp and 8.05 Nm of torque mated to 4-speed constant mesh transmission.

Hero HF-Deluxe:

Engine 97.2cc Power 8.24hp @8000rpm Torque 8.05nm @5000rpm Transmission 4 Speed Constant Mesh Price (ex-showroom) Rs 45700

Bajaj Platina

Bajaj CT100 & Bajaj Platina

Bajaj CT100 and Platina have played a key role in driving the company's sales volumes. The CT100 is the most affordable motorcycle on sale in India and hence, it took no time in gathering a lot of attention especially in the rural areas. On the other hand, Bajaj Platina is for those who want some premium looks without any compromise on the fuel efficiency and pocket friendliness factors. The motorcycle was accepted generously among the masses and it soon made its entry into the list of top 10 best selling motorcycles in India.

Specifications Bajaj CT100 Bajaj Platina Engine 99.27cc 102cc Power 8.1hp @7500rpm 7.79 @7500rpm Torque 8.05nm @4500rpm 8.34nm @5500rpm Transmission 4 Speed Constant Mesh 4 Speed All Down Price (ex-Showroom) Rs 39885 Rs 47155

Yamaha Saluto

Yamaha Saluto

Engine 125cc Power 8.18hp @7000rpm Torque 10.1nm @4500rpm Transmission Constannt Mesh, 4 Speed Price (ex-showroom) Rs 56364

Yamaha Motor India has tasted little success in commuter space but is still selling its 125cc due to some good demand from rural markets. Yamaha Saluto is available in 125cc engine and is priced at Rs 56,364 (Ex-Delhi). Designed to be frugal and comfortable for everyday use, Saluto delivers competitive fuel economy along with the reliability and everyday comfort.