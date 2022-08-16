Benling India launches Believe e-scooter starting at Rs 97,520

The electric scooter comes equipped with a swappable battery pack and powered by a 3.2 kw waterproof BLDC motor.

Gurugram based electric-vehicle manufacturer Benling India has launched a long-range electric two-wheeler named Believe. The company claims that it is a high-speed e-scooter designed for Indian roads and priced at Rs 97,520 (Ex-showroom).

Currently, Benling has 350 touch points across the country, located across 22 states and 160 cities. The newly launched Believe will be available at all of the company’s dealerships.

For its newly unveiled model, Benling India also unveiled a new generation of electric batteries – LFP (lithium iron phosphate). The product will be available across its showrooms from August, 25, 2022.

The e-scooter comes with six attractive colour options- Yellow, Blue, Black, White, Purple and Magic Grey. The USP of the product is its Smart Breakdown Assist feature, which ensures the riders to smoothly sail through 25 kms during a breakdown, just by holding a knob.

The electric scooter comes equipped with a swappable battery pack, powered by a 3.2 kw waterproof BLDC motor. According to the company it Has a range of 120 km per single charge, top-speed of 75 kmph and weighs a total of 248 kgs.

Micro charger and auto shutoff feature are included with the LFP battery pack, which allows for a full charge in approx four hours. The new ‘Believe’ has a host of functionalities, such as keyless start, multiple speed modes, anti-theft alarm feature, regenerative braking, mobile-app connectivity, Park-assist function, Mobile-charging and real time tracking.

The electric scooter maker claims that with a load capacity of 250 kg, it has the potential to offer best-in-class performance .

Amit Kumar, CEO & ED, Benling India said, “We are excited to introduce ‘Believe’ for the Indian electric two-wheeler market. The customers now have the freedom to choose the right e-scooter for them with plenty of modern features and a host of latest technology on their plate. Affordability is Benling India’s central focus in asserting its position in the market.

Braking power on the ‘Believe’ e-scooter is via disk brakes at the front and rear, while the model is ARAI/ ICAT certified. According to the company, in a few months a total of 3000 units of Believe are ready to be rolled out in the Indian market, while another 9000 units will be ready by November.

The company has already scheduled for 1,20,000 deliveries in FY’23. It currently produces 3 E2W models in both High and slow speed segments.