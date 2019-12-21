Benling Aura electric scooter launched with 60kmph top speed, breakdown assistance tech & more!

Benling India Energy & Technology Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of its new electric scooter Aura. With the latest launch, the company has entered the high-speed segment of the Indian EV market. The company said that the Benling Aura is likely to go on sale starting the first quarter 2020 with its availability planned for across India. Benling Aura was unveiled at the 11th EV Expo dedicated to electric vehicles at Pragati Maidan in Delhi from December 20-22, 2019. The company says that with the same vision, Benling has launched this new model, Aura to suit Indian consumer needs. One of the interesting features on the Aura is the Breakdown Smart Assistance System (BSAS) that restarts the scooter and continues to run despite any breakdown in the system.

Benling Aura gets a 2500 BLDC electric motor and a detachable 72V/40Ah lithium-ion battery that promises a range of 120 km per charge. The detachable battery takes up to 4 hours for full charging and offers a top speed of 60 km/hour. The electric scooter also gets a remote keyless system, USB charging facility, anti-theft alarm and an additional rear-wheel integrated locking system. Benling India started its operations in the year 2019 and currently has three low-speed models on sale namely Kriti, Icon and Falcon.

Commenting on the launch of its new electric vehicle, Paritosh Dey, CEO, Benling India Energy & Technology Pvt Ltd said that India’s mobility landscape has tremendous opportunities for growth in the electric vehicle segment. Lack of charging infrastructure and research & development required in EV space are a challenge that if mitigated would pave way for emergence of EV over ICE. He said that the company needs to establish proper infrastructure to create a thriving ecosystem for electric vehicles.

He further added that the company is are committed to deliver world-class technology and continuous innovation to our consumers. With the launch of Aura, Benling is aiming to contribute towards reducing the carbon footprint in the country maintaining international standards.