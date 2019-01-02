Bengaluru Police includes 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 bikes in its fleet: Aim to reach crime spots faster

Bengaluru Police has recently added 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycles to its fleet that will make patrolling in the city easier. The bikes were flagged off in the presence of HD Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister along with G Parameshwara, Deputy Chief Minister. The 911 units of the TVS Apache RTR 160 are all stock and there are just a couple of minor changes to make these look like police patrolling bikes. For instance, all units get a Bengaluru Police badging on the visor. Furthermore, these get 'Police' lettering on the fuel tank and visor in bold. As one can see in the images, the units are not seen with a siren and the signature red and blue flashing Police lights. The total amount spent for 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycles by Bengaluru Police is reportedly Rs 7.1 crore. The recently inducted TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycles have replaced the Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles in the Bengaluru Police fleet.

The TVS Apache brand has come a long way since it was first launched in India back in the year 2005. Now, the Apache family has multiple members starting from the RTR 160 to the flagship RR 310. Powering the TVS Apache RTR 160 is a 159.7cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The carbureted mill is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 15 bhp and 13 Nm. TVS Apache RTR 160 price in India currently starts at Rs 79,035. The motorcycle is also available with an optional rear disc brake that can be yours for a price of Rs 82,364. Both prices being ex-showroom, Delhi.

The motorcycle gets a digital-analog instrument cluster with multiple race inspired bits such as 0 to 60 lap timer, top speed recorder and more. As already mentioned, the 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 motorcycles will help Bengaluru Police in a smoother patrolling. Also, the new bikes will help the cops reach the crime spot faster. Stay tuned with us for more such updates!