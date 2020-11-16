Bengaluru Police adds 25 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycles to its fleet

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, as the name suggests, draws power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The fuel-injected engine is good for producing 15.5 hp of power along with 13.9 Nm of torque.

TVS Motor Company has recently delivered over 25 units of TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycles to the Bangalore City Police department. The said bikes were handed over in the presence of the Honorable Minister – Home, Government of Karnataka – Shri Basavaraj Bommai along with Commissioner of Police, Bangalore – Shri Kamal Pant by Shri Meghashyam Dighole, Head of Marketing for Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company. The company states that this gesture stands tall to the Company’s commitment towards supporting our front-line workers. TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, as the name suggests, draws power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission.

The fuel-injected engine is good for producing 15.5 hp of power along with 13.9 Nm of torque. The bike comes to a halt with the help of a 270mm disc brake at the front along with a 200mm disc unit at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard with the bike for added safety and more effective braking. Prime features on the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V include LED DRLs, Glide Through Technology (GTT), semi-digital instrument cluster with lap timer, 0-60 & top speed recorder and more. TVS Apache RTR 160 2V price in India starts at Rs 1,00,550. The said price is for the rear drum brake variant while the rear disc trim will set you back by Rs 1,03,550. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

In a similar effort, Hero MotoCorp also recently delivered as many as 751 Glamour bikes to the Karnataka Police Department. On the occasion, B. S. Yediyurappa, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and Shri Basavaraj Bommai along with Hon’ble Home Minister of Karnataka flagged off a rally of these Hero Glamour bikes delivered to the police department of the state from Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.