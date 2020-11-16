Bengaluru Police adds 25 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycles to its fleet

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, as the name suggests, draws power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The fuel-injected engine is good for producing 15.5 hp of power along with 13.9 Nm of torque. 

By:November 16, 2020 11:16 AM

 

TVS Motor Company has recently delivered over 25 units of TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycles to the Bangalore City Police department. The said bikes were handed over in the presence of the Honorable Minister – Home, Government of Karnataka – Shri Basavaraj Bommai along with Commissioner of Police, Bangalore – Shri Kamal Pant by Shri Meghashyam Dighole, Head of Marketing for Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company. The company states that this gesture stands tall to the Company’s commitment towards supporting our front-line workers. TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, as the name suggests, draws power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission.

The fuel-injected engine is good for producing 15.5 hp of power along with 13.9 Nm of torque. The bike comes to a halt with the help of a 270mm disc brake at the front along with a 200mm disc unit at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard with the bike for added safety and more effective braking. Prime features on the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V include LED DRLs, Glide Through Technology (GTT), semi-digital instrument cluster with lap timer, 0-60 & top speed recorder and more. TVS Apache RTR 160 2V price in India starts at Rs 1,00,550. The said price is for the rear drum brake variant while the rear disc trim will set you back by Rs 1,03,550. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

In a similar effort, Hero MotoCorp also recently delivered as many as 751 Glamour bikes to the Karnataka Police Department. On the occasion, B. S. Yediyurappa, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and Shri Basavaraj Bommai along with Hon’ble Home Minister of Karnataka flagged off a rally of these Hero Glamour bikes delivered to the police department of the state from Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG Gloster price hiked: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

MG Gloster price hiked: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

Safe and easy road trips as India unlocks amid Covid-19: Road conditions, things to do explained

Safe and easy road trips as India unlocks amid Covid-19: Road conditions, things to do explained

Next-gen Honda Civic teased: Global debut on November 17

Next-gen Honda Civic teased: Global debut on November 17

2020 BS6 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Review | Fast, precise, sporty but comfy

2020 BS6 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Review | Fast, precise, sporty but comfy

Nikolai Setzer appointed as Continental's new CEO: Succeeds Elmar Degenhart!

Nikolai Setzer appointed as Continental's new CEO: Succeeds Elmar Degenhart!

Exchange any petrol bike/scooter with Hero Electric scooter in these five cities

Exchange any petrol bike/scooter with Hero Electric scooter in these five cities

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift India launch may be delayed: Here's why!

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift India launch may be delayed: Here's why!

2021 Indian Motorcycle range launched: Booking amount, deliveries, features detailed

2021 Indian Motorcycle range launched: Booking amount, deliveries, features detailed

Installation of high security number plates to be scaled up to 4,500 daily after Diwali

Installation of high security number plates to be scaled up to 4,500 daily after Diwali

5 reasons to buy an electric vehicle this festive season: No pollution, saving money and more

5 reasons to buy an electric vehicle this festive season: No pollution, saving money and more

'Govt must remove hybrid cars from luxury category to ensure quicker adoption of hybrids & EVs'

'Govt must remove hybrid cars from luxury category to ensure quicker adoption of hybrids & EVs'

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: 1,000 units delivered in 20 days

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: 1,000 units delivered in 20 days

Kia India starts contactless, paperless aftersales initiative: Process explained

Kia India starts contactless, paperless aftersales initiative: Process explained

Volkswagen India introduces industry-first extended battery warranty: Vento, Polo eligible

Volkswagen India introduces industry-first extended battery warranty: Vento, Polo eligible

Honda Repsol MOTO engine oil launched: Honda 2Wheelers India, Repsol Lubricants announce tie-up

Honda Repsol MOTO engine oil launched: Honda 2Wheelers India, Repsol Lubricants announce tie-up

BS6 hatchbacks with a turbo petrol engine under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo

BS6 hatchbacks with a turbo petrol engine under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo

Triumph launches used bike program across dealerships in India: Offers warranty, RSA & more

Triumph launches used bike program across dealerships in India: Offers warranty, RSA & more

Women-only W Series to run along side F1 in 2021: Eight support races confirmed

Women-only W Series to run along side F1 in 2021: Eight support races confirmed

New and improved 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift revealed: Gets these new features

New and improved 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift revealed: Gets these new features

2021 Honda CB1000R breaks cover with styling, feature updates: Heading to India soon?

2021 Honda CB1000R breaks cover with styling, feature updates: Heading to India soon?