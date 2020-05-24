Benelli’s TNT600i-based midsize supersport 600RR images leaked: When to expect it in India!

Benelli 600RR is set to be make an official debut in the coming months. Let's check out its key highlights!

By:Updated: May 24, 2020 2:46:01 PM

 

A few days back, we told you that Benelli is currently working on SRK600, a new middleweight streetfighter that is set to replace the TNT600i. Now, the company seems quite aggressive on its product strategies as one more model appears in the light. An image of a TNT600i based supersport Benelli 600RR has leaked on the web revealing some interesting details. After the retirement of the Tornado 1130 in 2014, the company’s line up didn’t really had a sportsbike in the middleweight and the litre class category.

That said, the upcoming Benelli 600RR will fill the void and can turn out to be a worthy option to the buyers out there looking out for a middleweight sportsbike. Now, looking at the image, one can see that the upcoming Benelli 600RR will get a twin headlamp set up and the front fairing looks quite aggressive. The fuel tank looks muscular adding a lot of character to the motorcycle. Coming to the rear end, the bike gets the same tail section as the new generation TNT600i or the so-called SRK600 that was snapped very recently in China.

The previously leaked set of images revealed that the new Benelli TNT600i will get some interesting features like coloured TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, keyless ignition and backlit switches. These set of features are expected to make their way to the 600RR as well.

The engine and chassis will also be the same as the TNT600i. The engine will be an inline four cylinder unit mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out close to 80hp of peak power. The company’s product plans were leaked a few months ago on the web and according to those, the Benelli 600RR was slated to make global debut in mid-2020. However, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the launch plans must have got delayed and we might now see this sportsbike making an official appearance towards the end of this year.
Now, coming to the India launch, the 600RR is expected to make its way here soon after its global debut and hence, an official launch in early 2021 is expected.

Image source: Bennetts

