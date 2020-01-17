Benelli’s 1200cc tourer inches towards production: Here’s how it will look!

Benelli has been working on a big fat touring motorcycle for quite some time now. Now, very recently, the bike has been type-approved in China, which means that the bike is set to enter production soon. Designated as QJ1200-3, an image of the bike has also leaked on the web, courtesy Bennetts.co.uk. The Benelli tourer is expected to draw power from a 1,200cc, in-line three-cylinder engine and it is expected to be the reworked version of the 1130cc mill from the TreK 1130 that used to be on sale in India a few years back. The bike has been type-approved under its Chinese parent Qianjiang. The 1,200cc touring motorcycle will have a 190/55 ZR17 tyre at the rear and the bike will tip the scales at 338 kg.

As per the type approval information, the engine on this one will be good for producing a maximum power output of 134hp. The said model meets China's most recent emission norms called China-IV and these are equivalent to Euro-IV standards. Once launched, the QJ1200-3 is expected to be Benelli's most powerful motorcycle with a top speed of 220kmph. Despite the fact that the QJ1200-3 has been type-approved, it wasn't listed in the company's presentation where the product line up for 2020 was shown. That said, expect the tourer to make its way to the market only after 2020.

In India, Benelli looks quite aggressive in terms of its product strategies during its second innings. That said, the 1200cc tourer might be launched here soon after its global debut. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is currently doing wonders for the brand in India and the retro classic received 4000+ bookings in just 68 days. The bike is currently priced at a starting of Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to our YouTube channel. Let us know what you think of the upcoming 1200cc Benelli tourer along with your price expectation.

Image source: Bennetts.co.uk / Bike Social