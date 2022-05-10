Benelli updates the Leoncino 800 & Leoncino 800 Trail for 2022

The updated Benelli Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail come with a Euro 5 compliant engine. The update has not resulted in a major change in the engine figures.

Benelli has launched the MY2022 update for their Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail internationally. The bikes get identical engine and frames but do have some differences that set them apart. The Leoncino 800 is a middleweight naked while the Leoncino 800 Trail is essentially a scrambler. The Leoncino 800 has already reached Benelli dealerships while the 800 trail will arrive by spring. There is no information on whether these bikes will make their way to India or not.

Both bikes are powered by a 754-cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is Euro 5 approved. The bikes have a peak power output of 75bhp@8500 rpm and a peak torque of 67Nm@6500 rpm. Mated to the engine is a 6-speed gearbox with an anti-slip clutch. It features double overhead camshaft timing with 4 valves per cylinder and the double throttle body of 43 mm diameter.

The new Leoncino 800 and 800 Trail get a revised chassis and a tubular trellis frame. This helps the bike stay nimble on its feet and also tackle off-road terrains in a better manner. Both bikes get upgraded suspension in the form of 50mm USD forks at the front and a central swingarm at the centre with a monoshock that can be adjusted for preload and rebound damping. The road-going Leoncino 800 gets 130mm travel while the Leoncino 800 Trail gets a longer 140mm travel. As a result of this, the road version of the bike has a seat height of 805mm while the Trail has a higher seat height of 834mm.

Braking hardware on both bikes consists of double 320mm diameter semi-floating disc on the front and four-piston radially mounted mono-block calliper and a 260mm disc on the back with a double piston calliper. The Leoncino 800 gets 17-inch alloys at both ends while the Leoncino 800 Trail gets a 19-inch tyre at the front and a 17-inch at the back. Considering the more off-road oriented nature of the Trail, it gets spoked wheels and knobby tyres.

The new Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail have received some styling tweaks that make it look bolder. Both bikes still go for a retro-modern design aesthetic. There is an oval LED headlamp at the front with the Leoncino series arc in it. The scrambler gets a small fairing atop the light. There is a 15-litre fuel tanks with the exposed frame underneath. A TFT instrument cluster shows information related to the bike and there is a single-piece seat with room for two. Towards the tail-end of the bike, one can see the double-barrel exhaust that is set higher than the conventional unit on the road bike.