Benelli TRK502 BS6 launched: Cheaper than BS4 bike

One can book the bike online or at a dealership for only Rs 10,000 whereas deliveries start from today. Benelli India offers a three-year/unlimited kilometres warranty on the bike as standard.

By:January 29, 2021 12:20 PM

Benelli has launched its second BS6 bike in the country. The Benelli TRK502 BS6 though delayed, is finally here. The Benelli TRK502 BS6 price in India is Rs 4.79 lakh, ex-showroom. There is also the Pure White and Benelli Red colours on offer but one has to pay Rs 10,000 more for the same. The grey colour bike is for Rs 4.79 lakh. These prices are nearly Rs 30,000 less than the BS4 motorcycle, thereby making the TRK502 a fantastic value-for-money proposition. One can book the bike online or at a dealership for only Rs 10,000 whereas deliveries start from today. Benelli India offers a three-year/unlimited kilometres warranty on the bike as standard. There are 38 Benelli India dealerships across the country. Benelli India had said that the adventure tourer will return late last year but as is obvious the launch was delayed but not by much.

The revised 500cc, parallel-twin engine makes the same 47.5hp of power and 46Nm of torque. There is also the 6-speed gearbox, that now comes with a gear indicator. There is no slipper clutch provided though. Benelli offers disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. One can also switch off the rear ABS for some fun at the trails. There is now also backlit switchgear. A 20-litre fuel tank will also help for lesser stops during touring. The more off-road oriented 502X is coming by March 2021 whereas the model that has been launched now comes with 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends.

Other new bits include the knuckle guards, as well as redesigned mirrors. The instrument console too has been given a new look and features orange backlight. One can adjust the rear monoshock for pre-load and the handlebar can also be customised aft and fore action. A factory-fit rear aluminium bracket has also been provided with the bike, thereby helping riders put their luggage with ease.

