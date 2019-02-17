Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X India launch tomorrow: Why Kawasaki Versys 650 should watch out!

Benelli is set to launch its TRK 502 adventure tourer in the country tomorrow. The ride for Benelli in the Indian two-wheeler market has not been a good one as its tie-up with its former partner DSK Motowheels came to an end unexpectedly. However, the company has now found a new partner in the form of Mahavir Group and is set to continue its innings in India. Apart from the Benelli TRK 502, the company will also launch a more off-road biased variant of the same named as the TRK 502 X. The Benelli TRK 502 was first showcased in India at the 2016 Auto Expo. The new Benelli TRK 502 will be the first bike by the manufacturer to be launched under the new joint venture.

Both, the Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502 X will get power from the same 499cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 45 Nm. For braking, the two motorcycles get twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 260mm disc brake at the rear. A dual channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will come as standard for added safety. While the TRK 502 gets 17-inch wheels at both ends, the TRK 502 X will get a bigger 19-inch wheel up front along with a 17-inch unit at the rear. Also, the TRK 502 X will sport wired wheels as well for better off-road usability.

The two motorcycles come with a generous 20-litre fuel tank and hence, you do not need to worry on long distance rides. As far as pricing is concerned, the new Benelli TRK 502 range is expected to start closer to the Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. If priced well, the new Benellis might give a tough fight to the Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 650. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!