Benelli TRK 502 range launched: Most affordable middleweight ADV in India at Rs 5 Lakh!

Benelli has just launched the new TRK 502 and TRK 502X adventure tourers in India. The is the first product launch by the company after it joined hands with its new partner Mahavir Group. While the standard version of the Benelli TRK 502 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5 lakh, the more off-road biased TRK 502X can be yours for Rs 5.40 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, pan India. The new Benelli TRK 502 is available for sale in three colour options namely white, red and graphite grey. At the said pricing, the new Benelli TRK 502 is now the most affordable middleweight ADV that you can buy in India. Benelli TRK 502 was showcased in India for the first time at the 2016 Auto Expo.

Powering the Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X is a 500cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 46 Nm. The suspension duties on the Benelli TRK 502 are taken care of with the help of inverted forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The stopping power to the Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X is delivered by twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 260mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard with the motorcycle for added safety and convenience. The rear ABS on the motorcycle is switchable.

The newly launched Benelli TRK 502 rides on a 120/70 front and 160/60 rear Pirelli tyres with 17-inch alloy wheels. On the other hand, the off-road biased Benelli TRK 502X gets wired wheels with 110/90 front and 150/70 rear tyres and these have been sourced from Metzeler. The TRK 502X gets a larger 18-inch wheel up front for better off-road rideability. The newly launched Benelli TRK 502 challenges the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 and SWM Superdual T in the middleweight ADV segment and has a benefit when it comes to pricing. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!