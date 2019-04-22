Benelli TRK 502 range gets expensive: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival still a great buy, here’s why!

Benelli has hiked the prices of its two adventure tourers namely TRK 502 and TRK 502 X in India. The company launched the two motorcycles in India in February this year at respective prices of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Now, the company has announced the new prices for the Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502 X. The two now see an upward price revision of Rs 10,000 over their previous price tag. The new prices of the Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502 X are applicable starting 21st April, 2019. The Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502 X get power from a 500cc, parallel twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 47 bhp and 46 Nm. The gearbox also gets a hydraulically actuated clutch that helps in reducing the lever effort.

The two bikes come equipped with inverted forks up front along with a vertically mounted monoshock unit at the rear. Braking duties on the Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502 X are taken care of with the help of twin 320 mm disc brakes up front along with a single 260 mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS comes as standard and the rear unit can be switched off as well. Benelli TRK 502 gets 120/70 front and 160/60 rear 17-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli tyres. On the other hand, the off-road biased TRK 502 X comes equipped with spoked wheels with 110/90 18-inch tyre up front and 150/70 17-inch tyre at the rear from Metzeler.

In other news, Benelli has recently inaugurated a new dealership in Noida. The recently opened outlet is located at A8, Ground floor, Lohia house, Sector 63. The new dealership showcases the entire range of Benelli superbikes available in India and is nameplated under ‘Felix Autowerks LLP’. The product line up comprises of the TNT 300, 302R, TNT 600i and the TRK 502 & TRK 502X.

