Benelli TRK 502 India launch date out! Will challenge Suzuki V-Strom 650, Kawasaki Versys 650

Benelli will launch the new TRK 502 adventure tourer in India on February 18. The bike was spotted testing in India last month in production ready state suggesting towards an imminent launch. First showcased in India at Auto Expo 2016, the launch of the Benelli TRK 502 got delayed after the manufacturer parted ways with DSK Motowheels - the firm that was responsible for selling Benelli bikes in India. A few months back, Benelli found a new partner in the form of Hyderabad based Mahavir Group. The upcoming Benelli TRK 502 will be the first all-new motorcycle that will be launched in India under the new joint venture. The motorcycle is expected to be launched in India in two variants namely TRK 502 and TRK 502 X. The latter is the more off-road biased variant sporting wired wheels.

The upcoming Benelli TRK 502 will get power from a 499.6cc, parallel twin, liquid-cooled engine that will produce respective power and torque outputs of 48 bhp and 45 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. Suspension system on the Benelli TRK 502 comprises of inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The stopping power to the Benelli TRK 502 is delivered with the help of twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 260mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for added safety and more effective braking.

The upcoming Benelli TRK 502 will get a 20-litre fuel tank that will offer a decent range favouring long distance rides. The upcoming Benelli TRK 502 is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) and will challenge the likes of Suzuki V-Strom 650 and Kawasaki Versys 650 in the segment. More details including the price of the upcoming Benelli TRK 502 to be announced on February 18. Stay tuned with us for the same.