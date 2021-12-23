Benelli TRK 251 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price, specs, features, and more

The all-new Benelli TRK 251 has been recently launched in India to directly rival the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure. Check out how do these quarter-litre ADVs fare against each other here!

Benelli has recently forayed into the quarter-litre adventure motorcycle segment of India with the launch of the all-new TRK 251. The new Benelli TRK 251 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 2.51 lakh, ex-showroom, and it directly rivals the KTM 250 Adventure. So, how do these quarter-litre ADVs fare against each other? Let’s find out in this specification-based comparison of the new Benelli TRK 251 vs KTM 250 Adventure.

Benelli TRK 251 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Engine Specifications

Specification Benelli TRK 251 KTM 250 Adventure Engine 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected Power 25.5 hp at 9,250 RPM 29.5 hp at 9,000 RPM Torque 21.1 Nm at 8,000 RPM 24 Nm at 7,250 RPM Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed

The new Benelli TRK 251 is powered by a 250cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 25.5 hp of power at 9,250 RPM and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 RPM. KTM 250 Adventure, on the other hand, gets a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 29.5 hp of power at 9,000 RPM and 24 Nm of torque at 7,250 RPM. The engine of both these motorcycles comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Benelli TRK 251 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Dimensions

Dimensions Benelli TRK 251 KTM 250 Adventure Length 2070 mm 2154 mm Width 840 mm 900 mm Height 1300 mm 1263 mm Wheelbase 1390 mm 1430 mm Weight 164 kg 177 kg Seat Height 800 mm 855 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm 200 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 18-litres 14.5-litres

Benelli TRK 251 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Cycle Parts

In terms of hardware, both these quarter-litre ADVs sport upside-down (USD) forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties on these motorcycles are performed by disc brakes at either end and they get dual-channel ABS too. Moreover, while the TRK 251 rides on 17-inch tyres, the KTM 250 ADV gets a 19-inch tyre at the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. Both these motorcycles feature alloy wheels.

Benelli TRK 251’s instrument cluster

Benelli TRK 251 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Colours and Features

The new Benelli TRK 251 is offered in three colour shades. They are – Glossy Black, Glossy Grey and Glossy White. Whereas, the KTM 250 Adventure is available in only two colour variants, namely Orange and Black. In terms of features, both these motorcycles get an all-LED lighting system (save for KTM’s halogen headlamp), an all-digital instrument cluster that shows a ton of information and the KTM 250 ADV gets an assist & slipper clutch too.

Benelli TRK 251 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price in India

Finally, talking about price, the new Benelli TRK 251 has been recently launched in India at Rs 2.51 lakh, ex-showroom. The KTM 250 Adventure, on the other hand, is currently priced at Rs 2.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the new Benelli TRK 251 are already open while the deliveries will commence next month. One can book the TRK 251 by paying a token amount of Rs 6,000 at the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Benelli India dealership. Which quarter-litre ADV will be your pick? Let us know in the comments!

