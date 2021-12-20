Benelli TRK 251: Top 5 things you need to know about it

The all-new Benelli TRK 251 has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.51 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this quarter-litre ADV.

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer, Benelli, has recently forayed into the quarter-litre adventure motorcycle segment of India. The company has launched the all-new Benelli TRK 251 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 2.51 lakh, ex-showroom. This new entry-level adventure motorcycle will rival the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan. So, in this story, we have shared the top 5 things that you need to know about this quarter-litre ADV.

Design and Colours

The new Benelli TRK 251 looks like a scaled-down TRK 502. It gets a sharp front fascia with twin projector LED headlights and LED DRLs. Moreover, being an ADV, it sports a tall visor, a large fuel tank, chunky body panels, split seats and a luggage carrier at the rear. The Benelli TRK 251 is offered in three colour variants: Glossy Black, Glossy Grey and Glossy White, and the company is offering loads of accessories too.

Dimensions

Dimensions Benelli TRK 251 Length 2070 mm Width N/A Height 1300 mm Wheelbase 1390 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Seat Height 800 mm Weight 164 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 18 litres

Engine and Gearbox

The Benelli TRK 251 gets the same engine that powers the international-spec Leoncino 250 too. This quarter-litre adventure motorcycle is powered by a BS6 compliant 250cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 25.5 hp of power at 9,250 RPM and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Cycle Parts and Features

Talking about hardware, the new Benelli TRK 251 sports upside-down (USD) forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties on the motorcycle are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets dual-channel ABS too. In terms of features, the TRK 251 gets a fully digital LCD display for the instrument cluster that shows various trip-related details but it misses out on Bluetooth connectivity. The ADV rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Price and Rivals

The all-new Benelli TRK 251 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.51 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this quarter-litre adventure motorcycle are already open while the deliveries will commence next month. One can book the TRK 251 by paying a token amount of Rs 6,000 at the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Benelli India dealership. It rivals the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan, etc.

