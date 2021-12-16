Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at Rs 2.51 lakh: KTM 250 ADV rival

The new Benelli TRK 251 entry-level ADV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.51 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open while deliveries will begin next month.

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer, Benelli, has introduced its new entry-level adventure motorcycle in the Indian market. The new Benelli TRK 251 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.51 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are already open while the deliveries will commence next month. One can book this motorcycle by paying a token amount of Rs 6,000 at the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Benelli India dealership.

Talking about its specs, the new Benelli TRK 251 gets the same engine that also powers the Leoncino 250. It is powered by a BS6 compliant 250cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve engine that churns out 25.5 hp of power and 21.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. For suspension duties, it gets USD forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets dual-channel ABS too as an added safety aid. In terms of features, the Benelli TRK 251 gets a fully digital LCD display for the instrument cluster that shows various trip-related details. This entry-level adventure motorcycle runs on 17-inch alloy wheels and it gets a massive 18-litre fuel tank that shall ensure you have to take minimum fuel breaks over long-distance journeys.

The new Benelli TRK 251 is offered in three colour variants: Glossy Black, Glossy Grey, and Glossy White. This quarter-litre adventure motorcycle is said to offer ‘ultra-comfortable riding ergonomics’ and while its seat height is 800 mm, it has a ground clearance of 170 mm. The new Benelli TRK 251 has been launched at Rs 2.51 lakh, ex-showroom and it will rival the likes of KTM 250 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan, etc. The deliveries of the new Benelli TRK 251 will commence next month, i.e. in January 2022.

