Benelli TRK 251 bookings open in India: Deliveries to commence in January 2022

Benelli hasn't revealed the price and the full specifications of the TRK 251 as of now. But here is everything that you need to know.

Benelli India has announced the start of pre-bookings for its upcoming quarter-litre adventure tourer – the TRK 251. Interested customers can book this motorcycle for a minimum token amount of Rs 6,000 at the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Benelli India dealership. The company confirms that the deliveries of the new Benelli TRK 251 will begin next month, i.e. January 2022 across all Benelli showrooms in India. The Benelli TRK 251 will be available to choose from three colour options namely Glossy White, Glossy Black and Glossy Grey. The baby TRK is fitted with an 18-litre fuel tank that should ensure minimum fuel breaks over long-distance journeys.

The motorcycle gets a fully digital instrument cluster that shows all the necessary information. The company hasn’t revealed the engine specifications of the India-specific model but to give you an idea, the motor on the global-spec TRK 251 produces 25.8hp of power along with 21.2Nm of torque. The bike is powered by the same engine that does duty on the Leoncino 250. The suspension system on the TRK 251 comprises USD fork upfront along with a rear monoshock.

Watch Video | Benelli TRK 502 vs Honda CB500X Comparison Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Braking is taken care of with the help of a 280mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc unit at the rear, paired to a standard dual-channel ABS. The TRK 251 will go up directly against the likes of KTM 250 Adventure in the segment and is likely to be priced under the Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The exact price of the Benelli TRK 251 will be announced at a later stage.

Speaking on the announcement, Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said that they are excited to announce the official pre-bookings of Benelli TRK 251. The all-new TRK 251 is an affordable and young adventure machine meant for customers who are dreaming to explore new terrains and go on different adventures. He further added that it marks the beginning of a new phase for the brand as Benelli ventures into a new segment of affordable and high-performance adventure tourers. He also stated that the company is committed to introducing Benelli’s world-class superbikes to the Indian market in time for brand purists and enthusiasts.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.