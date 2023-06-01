Benelli Tornado 402 breaks cover – How does it compare against the KTM RC390

Benelli has taken the wraps off the fully-faired Tornado 402, which competes directly with the KTM RC390. Here’s how they compare.

The name Benelli has a big history, from building some of the most beautiful motorcycles to motorsports. The Italian company is now owned by the Chinese, however, the Italian charm has never been sacrificed. Over the years, Benelli has come up with several models in India and the most popular one is the 600i, an inline four-cylinder naked.

There were smaller displacement motorcycles as well, such as the TNT 250 and the TNT 300/302, which competed against the KTMs. However, the Austrian manufacturer reigned supreme, and now, Benelli is back with another KTM competitor, the Tornado 402.

This time, the Benelli Tornado 402 is targeted square at the KTM RC390. Let’s take a look to see how they compare against each other and if the 402 is a considerable alternative to the RC390.

Design

The new Benelli Tornado 402 features an updated design compared to the 300 that was sold in India a few years ago. The 402 gets vertically-stacked LED headlight units, a side-slung exhaust, DRLs on either side of the headlight, clip-on bars, and a single-sided swing arm. On the whole, the Benelli Tornado 402 carries forward the iconic Tornado Tre 900’S design, but with a modern take.

The KTM RC390 has evolved over the years and has shed its angular design to something slightly subtle, but retaining its DNA. The current RC 390 features LED headlights similar to the other KTM models and features a more relaxed riding position with the handlebars moved slightly higher while also giving more room for the rider on the saddle.

Engine specifications and equipment

The new Benelli Tornado 402 uses a 399cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine capable of 47bhp and 38Nm of torque with the help of a six-speed gearbox. Braking duties are taken care of by twin discs up front and a single rotor at the rear with a dual-channel ABS. The Benelli features Marzocchi USD forks up front, a monoschock at the rear, and LED lighting all around.

The KTM RC390 is powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 43bhp and 37Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox. While engine specifications are similar, the KTM RC390 offers more in terms of equipment and electronics.

The RC390 gets WP USD forks, a single disc up front and rear with dual-channel ABS, a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, lean-sensitive ABS, smartphone connectivity, and more. Between the two, the KTM RC390 is better equipped.

So which one?

At the moment, the KTM RC390 is the go-to choice and will remain so for a while, as Benelli currently has no plans of launching the Tornado 402 in India. However, the European market will get the motorcycle soon, and if Benelli thinks it might be able to price the Tornado 402 competitively enough, it could make its way to India.