Benelli to expand its portfolio in India: Aims at selling 2,000 units by year-end

Benelli, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, which recently re-entered the Indian market through a partnership with Mahavir Group is aiming at selling 2,000 units by year-end. The company has appointed Adishwar Auto Ride, a partner of Mahavir Group to manage its operation in India. Mahavir Group-Director, Vikas Jhabakh told PTI that since January this year, till June, Benelli has sold around 1,000 units in the domestic market. "We are expecting to sell close to 2,000 units before the end of 2019...," he added.

Benelli currently retails a total of six motorcycles in India. It has recently unveiled its latest product, the 500cc Leoncino which is priced at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The company plans to expand its retail network in India by adding 12-13 more dealerships by the end of this year. At the moment, the company has a total of 19 dealerships in India spread across 18 different cities. Benelli touch-points are expected to come up in Jaipur, Ahmedabad,

Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Vishakapatnam and Hubli.

In other news, Benelli is considering to launch a mass-market electric two-wheeler in India. This decision from the company comes in the wake of the government's recent push for electric mobility in India. The Italian bike manufacturer, which currently sells 300cc to 600cc motorcycles in India, has earlier planned to target the mass market segment with by introducing a lower-capacity product. The company, which is currently evaluating the market in order to check the feasibility of an electric two-wheeler is expected to launch its first product in this space within the next three years.

Benelli is currently working on scaling up the production at its Hyderabad plant and plans to increase it to 20,000 units per annum in from the current 7,000 units. Next year, the company is going to focus on two-wheelers in the 500cc with the intention of entering into the 250cc segment as well. The company aims at having a range of bikes starting at the price tag of Rs 2 lakh by the end of 2020.

