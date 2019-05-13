Benelli TNT300, 302R get cheaper by up to Rs 60,000: Now matches BMW G310R’s price

Benelli along with Adishwar Auto Ride India - Mahavir Group has announced the new pricing for the TNT 300 and 302R. The company said in a press statement that owing to the reduction of manufacturing costs, the TNT 300 now costs Rs. 2.99 lakhs and the 302R costs Rs. 3.10 lakhs (ex-showroom). Having said that, the brand is now offering price cuts of Rs 51,000 and Rs 60,000 on the TNT 300 and 302R respectively. Benelli believes that the price reduction will further strengthen the sales of its already popular 300cc line-up, making it more accessible and value for money offering for prospective customers.

The Benelli TNT 300 gets power from a 300cc, inline twin cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 38 bhp and 26 Nm. The 302R also shares the same engine and gearbox with the TNT 300 and has identical power and torque outputs. The stopping power on the Benelli TNT 300 and 302R is taken care of with the help of twin 260mm disc brakes up front along with a single 240mm disc brake at the rear. The two also get an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for better safety and more effective braking.

Commenting on the reduction in prices, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said that the company strongly believes in the value proposition of its products and customer sentiments towards the brand Benelli. Benelli has witnessed a significant reduction in the manufacturing cost of the TNT 300 and 302R models and this has helped it pass on the benefit to the biking enthusiasts in India.

With the new price, the Benelli TNT 300 now matches the price of the BMW G310R, which also retails in India at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That being said, if you wish to go for a twin cylinder bike, the TNT 300 now makes even better sense.

Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!