Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter has finally been revealed completely ahead of an official launch. The bike has been revealed by Benelli’s sister brand QJ and the same will go on sale in China as the QJ Chase 600. The successor to the TNT600i, the Benelli SRK600 gets some drastic changes compared to the former. Upfront, the bike gets an all-LED aggressive-looking headlamp section that might remind you of the Kawasaki Z1000. Moreover, the fuel tank is now muscular and the tank extensions have gotten sharper in order to lend an enhanced character to the motorcycle. The rear end of the Benelli SRK600 has also been redesigned. The twin under-seat exhausts have given way to a single underbelly unit and the swingarm is entirely new as well. The Benelli SRK600 would be offered in three variants namely Standard, Medium and High. While the standard variant comes with Benelli suspension and brakes, the Medium trim is equipped with KYB suspension and Xihu brakes. Last but certainly not the least, the top-of-the-line High variant gets Marzocchi forks at the front along with a KYB monoshock, with brakes sourced from Brembo.

Based on the TNT600i, the Benelli SRK600 is powered by a 600 cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 81hp and 55Nm. The SRK 600 can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 210 km/h. In terms of features, the Benelli SRK600 gets a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Moreover, the bike features a keyless ignition with backlit switches.

The bike is expected to be launched globally in the coming days and expect an India launch soon after its global debut. However, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the launch proceedings might get pushed a little further. Stay tuned for more such updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives official YouTube channel.

