Benelli Leoncino launched at Rs 4.79 lakh: Everything on this gorgeous-looking Scrambler

Benelli Leoncino has been launched in India at a price of Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Leoncino is based on a scrambler philosophy and gets modern elements that make it more desirable. Internationally, the Benelli Leoncino was showcased in three variants namely Standard, Trail and Sport. Out of the three, only the standard version has been launched in India as of now. The front end of the motorcycle gets a rounded all-LED headlamp for better illumination than a regular halogen unit. The tail end of the Leoncino gets a number plate fitted on the tyre hugger that looks modern and cool. The motorcycle is bolted on a tubular steel trellis frame and gets 17-inch wheels at both ends. The bike will be available in two colour options of Red and Silver. Pre-bookings for the motorcycle are now open at the company's website and dealerships at a token amount of Rs 10,000.

The Benelli Leoncino draws power from a 500cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel-injected motor churns out a maximum power of 47hp while the peak torque output is rated at 45Nm. This is the same engine that does duty on the TRK 502. Braking duties on the Benelli Leoncino are taken care of with the help of twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 260mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard with the motorcycle for added safety and better braking. The suspension set up comprises of 50mm upside-down forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

The motorcycle tips the scales at 207 kg and has been assisted with a 13.5-litre fuel tank. Benelli Leoncino does not have a direct rival in the Indian two-wheeler market. Speaking of other motorcycles in the Scrambler territory, the Royal Enfield Trials 500 is the most affordable one with a price of Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, you get the high-end Scrambler models like the Ducati Scrambler 1100 and Triumph Scrambler 1200.

