Benelli Leoncino 800/ Trail unveiled with more power, tech: India launch likely next year

Benelli Leoncino 800 and the Leoncino 800 Trail have been finally revealed. The speculations and rumours surrounding the bigger and more powerful Benelli Leoncinos were in the air for quite a long time. The Leoncino was until now available only in the 500cc form and now, with the launch of the 800cc models, the company would be able to give a tough fight to other scramblers from the likes of Ducati and Triumph. Both, the Benelli Leoncino 800 and the Leoncio 800 Trail get power from the same 754cc parallel-twin engine that is good for producing 76 hp of power. Transmission is a six-speed unit with a slipper clutch. Both these models are Euro 5 compliant that automatically make them BS6 compliant too.

When it comes to cycle parts, the said models get Brembo brakes along with fully-adjustable suspension. The Leoncino 800 Trail, as the name suggests is off-road oriented, all thanks to off-road tyres along with a raised up exhaust and also, a 19-inch front wheel. Moreover, the Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail gets taller a suspension setup due to which the seat height also gets increased.

The just-unveiled Benelli Leoncino 800 is expected to land on Indian soil by next year. Once launched, the said models will be one of the most expensive products in the company’s portfolio for India. Pricing of the new Benelli Leoncino 800 is yet to be announced in the global markets. Expect the 800cc model to demand a hefty premium over the price of the smaller Leoncino 500.

