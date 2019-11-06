Benelli Leoncino 800 breaks cover at 2019 EICMA: Ducati Scrambler 800 rival India launch next year?

The ongoing 2019 EICMA motorcycle is turning out to be an exciting event for motorcycle enthusiasts and this year, we have seen some interesting machines getting unveiled at the annual affair. Benelli has showcased its bigger Leoncino 800 scrambler at the ongoing motor show and needless to say, this one looks more desirable than the smaller Leoncino 500. All thanks to that exposed trellis frame and muscular fuel tank, the Leoncino 800 looks ready to fight its competition. The front end of the motorcycle gets an oval-shaped full LED headlamp that looks similar to the one on the Leoncino 500. Unlike the Leoncino 500, the Benelli Leoncino 800 comes with a fully coloured TFT instrumentation that has a gear position indicator, clock and tripmeter along with the usual readouts.

Now coming to the powertrain, the Leoncino 800 uses a 754cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 81hp and 67Nm. This engine pushes the bike to a top speed of 190 kmph. Upfront and rear, the Benelli Leoncino 800 gets dual-purpose tyres with 17-inch rims. The suspension set up of this Italian scrambler comprises of beefy 50mm upside-down forks up front while the rear gets a monoshock.

When it comes to stopping power, the Leoncino 800 has been fitted with twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 260mm disc brake at the rear. Now during its second innings, Benelli India looks quite aggressive in terms of product strategies and launches. The company already retails the Leoncino 250 and Leoncino 500 in India and in order to strengthen its scrambler line up, the bike maker might launch the Leoncino 800 here sometime next year. Once launched, the Benelli Leoncino 800 will go up against the likes of the Ducati Scrambler 800 range.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates and keep watching this space for the comprehensive coverage on the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show!