Benelli Leoncino 250 Vs Honda CB300R: Which scrambler to buy this festive season!

Benelli has today launched the Leoncino 250 in the Indian market. Taking its design inspiration from the Leoncino 500, the Leoncino 250 is going to compete against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250 as well as the KTM 250 Duke. However, in terms of its prices, the Leoncino 250's direct competitor is the Honda CB300R. In this report, we will be comparing these two bikes against each other in order to see which one makes more sense to buy. Read along!

Benelli Leoncino 250 vs Honda CB300R: Prices

The Benelli Leoncino 250 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Honda CB300R demands a price of Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of prices, it is the Honda that has a slight edge over the Leoncino 250.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Benelli Leoncino 250 vs Honda CB300R: Engine Specifications

The Benelli Leoncino 250 gets a 249cc engine cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 25 hp of power along with 21 Nm of peak torque. This unit is the same one which Benelli has used in the older TNT 25. The Leoncino comes with a six-speed gearbox.

Moving on to the Honda CB 300R, this comes with a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is good for 31 hp of power along with 28 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Benelli Leoncino 250 vs Honda CB300R: Cycle parts and features

The Benelli Leoncino 250 gets 41 mm upsidedown telescopic suspension upfront with a pre-loaded adjustable at the back. It gets 280 mm single disc brake on the front wheels while the rear gets a 240 mm single disc brake. The Leoncino comes with a dual-channel ABS set-up. It has a kerb weight of 162 kgs with a seat ride height 0f 810 mm. The Leoncino 250 gets 110/70 tyres up-front with 150/60 - 17 at the back wrapped on 17-inch rims. This scrambler comes with all-LED lights along with a fully-digital instrument cluster.

On the other hand, the Honda CB 300R comes with a 41 mm inverted forks at the front with monoshock suspension at the rear. Handling the braking duties on this bike is a 296 mm disc brake up-front with a 220 mm disc brake at the rear. The CB300R too comes with a dual-channel ABS set-up. This bike has a kerb weight of 147 kgs with a seat rude height of 800 mm. It gets 110-70 tyres up-front and 150/60 at the rear with 17-inch wheels. The CB 300R also comes with an all-LED light set-up with an LCD instrument cluster.