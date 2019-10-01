Benelli Leoncino 250 to be launched in India: What to expect from this Honda CB300R competitor

Benelli India isn't stopping and we are happy that they aren't. A few weeks ago, the brand launched its Leoncino 500 in India and now they have another product ready. Yes, we know the Imperiale is one of them but then this isn't about the 400cc machine. It is about the Benelli Leoncino 250. Yes, the smaller Leoncino will be launched sometime this week. It will come in as a CKD unit and is likely to be priced below Rs 2 lakh. Even the Imperiale 400 is expected to be priced below Rs 2 lakh.

The Leoncino 250 has the same style elements as the 500. It gets a fully digital instrument cluster which is quite similar to the FTR. However, the Indian market may get a white display as the same persists with the 500. Benelli says that this is because the black unit (on media motorcycles) wasn't exactly legible in our sun-soaked conditions. Not only this, the Leoncino 250 is slightly smaller in dimensions but gets the same hardware as the bigger bike. This includes USD forks as well as a rear monoshock. The seat height is low and the same as the 500's at 785mm.

The Leoncino 250 engine is a single-cylinder unit and liquid-cooled. It is available in Euro-IV spec and produces 25hp of power and 20Nm. Paired to this motor is a 6-speed transmission. This Benelli uses a disc brake at the front and rear and these are linked by ABS. Like most of the new Benellis in India, even this one is switchable. The headlight is a full-LED unit and like all Benellis we have experienced, even this one should have a good exhaust note. Something for the aam junta then while staying at the premium end. The Benelli Leoncino 250 will go head on with the Honda CB300R , CF Moto 300NK and the KTM 250 Duke. However, its competitors are more powerful than the Leoncino 250.