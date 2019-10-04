Benelli Leoncino 250 launched in India at Rs 2.5 lakh: Baby Leoncino to rival Suzuki Gixxer 250

Benelli has good news for us as it launched the Leoncino 250 in India today. Benelli Leoncino 250 will come with 3-year/unlimited km warranty as standard and bookings are open at Rs 6,000 (fully refundable) which can be made online or at Benelli dealerships. It'll come in four colours - Gray, White, Red, and Brown.

The Leoncino 250 picks design cues from its elder sibling Leoncino 500, except the oval headlamp and distinctive graphics. The 250 Leoncino looks similar to the 500 but has new underpinnings with a steel trellis frame, and the suspension and swingarm are also new.

Benelli Leoncino 250 is powered by a 249cc engine from the older Benelli TNT 25, and produces 25 hp and 21 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. It gets all-LED lighting, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a dual-channel ABS. The suspension setup of the Leoncino 250 comprises of 41 mm upside-down fork up front, while at the rear it gets a preload-adjustable monoshock.

The braking system includes a 280mm floating disc with a four-piston caliper on the front and a 240mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper at the back. The 17" aluminium alloy rims mount 110/70-R17 and 150/60-R17 tyres at the front and rear, respectively.

Carrying a price tag of Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Leoncino 250 does fall into the expensive side of the spectrum. We rode the Leoncino 500 recently and we were impressed, however, the competition that its 250cc sibling faces are rather tough. On one corner of the ring is Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the KTM 250 Duke on the other and they're both more affordable and more powerful. Based on the price tag, the nearest competition is Honda CB 300R but it too is more powerful and slightly more affordable than the baby cub.