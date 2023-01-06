Benelli, Keeway bikes to watch out for at Auto Expo 2023

Here, we take a quick look at the products that the brands will put on display to grab the attention of the visitors.

Hungarian two-wheeler manufacturer Keeway, which is owned by the QJ Group, the parent company of luxury sports bike brand Benelli, will be showcasing three two-wheelers at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, Asia’s largest biennial automotive show. Whereas, Benelli will also showcase a bike to grab the customers attention at the event.

Auto Expo 2023: Benelli Leoncino 800

The Italian luxury sports bike manufacturer is all-set to showcase the Leoncino 800, which was equipped with an updated chassis and suspension recently.

This motorcycle is powered by a 754cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, twin-cylinder engine that belts out 81 bhp of maximum power and 67 Nm of peak torque. The top-speed of this bike is governed at 190 kmph.

Auto Expo 2023: Benelli 752S

Benelli will also showcase the 752S middleweight naked motorcycle, which boasts of a 752cc, parallel-twin liquid cooled motor that churns out 77 bhp and 67 Nm of peak torque.

Upon its launch, the Benelli 752S is expected to rival the likes of Kawasaki Z650, Ducati Monster 797, and Triumph Street Triple 765.

Auto Expo 2023: Keeway SR 250

The SR 250 is expected to get the same styling as SR 125.

Keeway will be putting on display the SR 250. This motorcycle is expected to get the similar design of the SR 125, which is already available in the Indian market. However, it will boast of a more powerful 250 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled mill. The exact power output of the bike is yet to be disclosed.



The Keeway SR 250 is, once launched, is expected to rival the likes of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin.

Auto Expo 2023 : Keeway LFC 700

The Hungarian brand will also be showcasing its flagship cruiser, the LFC 700. It is available in two variants, standard and high-power. The standard version churns out 84 bhp and 60 Nm of peak torque whereas the more powerful version makes 92 bhp and 63 Nm. Both the variants will be equipped with the same 680cc, four-cylinder engine.



The top-speed of this motorcycle is claimed to be 170 kmph and 190 kmph, respectively. It is interesting to note that this motorcycle boasts of a huge 310-section rear tyre, which is poised to turn the visitors’ heads.

Auto Expo 2023 : Keeway-Benda BD500 cruiser

Another Keeway-Benda cruiser that is going to be showcased at the company’s stall is the BD500. This motorcycle is powered by a 496 V4 engine that churns out 55.5 bhp and 45 Nm of peak torque.