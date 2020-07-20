Benelli India upgrades production capacity: More than 2,500 Imperiale 400 bikes delivered since launch

Benelli India started off with an initial capacity of 7,000 bikes whereas the number has quadrupled now. The Benelli Imperiale 400 has so far found more than 2,500 homes since its launch late last year.

With all the negativity about dwindling sales as well as public sentiment going down day by day, it is good to note manufacturers increasing production capacity anticipating more customers. Benelli India is one of the few companies that have ramped production. The company which started its operations, in its second innings, in 2018 began with a production capacity of 7,000 units. Now, it produces 30,000 bikes a year. These bikes are meant for domestic consumption as exports currently haven’t started yet. In a recent interaction with Express Drives, the Benelli India spokesperson confirmed that the production can be expanded if there is demand. As it is, over the next two years the company will be bringing in new products. Labour shortage is something the company hasn’t faced yet because most of its workers are local to Hyderabad.

The model which sells the most for Benelli India is the bike that was launched in late 2019 – the Imperiale 400. The Benelli Imperiale 400, the company spokesperson says, has been well received. Moreover, the spokesperson added that “It (Imperiale) has received a lot of positive feedback from both, critics as well as customers. We have not only garnered a lot of interest from people who want to but the Imperiale but also from enthusiasts who follow this segment strongly. We continue to receive a lot of positive feedback on the Imperiale, with its reintroduction in the BS6 format.”

If you are wondering how many units of the Benelli Imperiale 400 the company sold, then the number is good enough. The spokesperson said “As deliveries started closer to the end of December, we were able to move 2,500 bikes on the road before the lockdown commenced.”

Benelli India will also get in electric bikes based on demand. Express Drives readers will be aware that Benelli is present in the global space with its electric bikes. “Benelli already has a strong R&D setup in the EV space. There are EVs already being supplied to other parts of the globe and we are very happy to see that the Indian government is also taking very proactive steps on EV. So, when the time is right, and the market is ready, we will surely work on bringing electric vehicles to India.”, signed off the spokesperson.

