Benelli India extends service, warranty benefits till 31st July amid Covid-19 second wave

Are you someone who owns a TRK502 or Imperiale 400 or any other Benelli motorcycle and worrying about its service, warranty getting lapsed due to ongoing Covid-19 lockdown? Here is some good news for you!

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian auto industry, despite not being in the best of its shape has come forward to contribute its bit and at the same time, offer better convenience to the customers. One way in which the manufacturers have been doing that is extending warranty and service periods for the customers. The one brand to join this very recently is Benelli India. The premium motorcycle brand has announced through its social media handles that in view of the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has decided to extend warranty and service benefits till the 31st of July 2021. In order to be precise, Benelli India has announced that it is extending Preventive Service Maintenance (PMS), warranty and extended warranty for the customers to offer them better and hassle-free experience.

Watch video | Our in-depth comparison review of Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400:

All service schedules that are or were expiring between April to May 2021 have now been extended till 31st July 2021. That said, if you are someone who has been worrying about the service or warranty period of your bike getting lapsed during the ongoing days, no need to worry now with the above announcement. In other news, the last launch by the company came in the form of the BS6 Benelli TRK502. The middleweight ADV was launched in the country just before the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions took place in most of the states.

In order to be precise, the bike was launched in January this year at a starting price of Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the bike witnessed a Rs 30,000 price cut compared to the outgoing BS4 model. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

