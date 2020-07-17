Benelli India BS6 plans revealed: TRK502, Leoncino 500 to be launched by end of year

Benelli India is keen on getting in its 500cc models, with the 300cc TNT as well as 600i to be launched next year. The Italian brand is also focussing on launching its new 800cc models in the Indian market.

After launching the BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400, Benelli India will next be rolling out the TRK502 and Leoncino 500 models. Testing as well as homologation have already started for these 500cc models. Benelli India, in an interaction with Express Drives, confirmed that these models will be launched first in the market by the end of this year. Benelli intends to get its entire BS4 portfolio converted to BS6. The other models including the 300cc, Leoncino 250 as well as the TNT 600i will be launched next year. As for what else will be new apart from the BS6 models, Benelli India says that “Benelli on a global platform is once again looking to strengthen their position in the 750cc and above segment. Benelli’s expansion plans are also very evident from the unveiling of the TRK 800 and Leoncino 800 models alongside the 752S. We do intend to bring in the new bigger displacement offerings from Benelli, but that is something we can look at probably by the end of 2021.”

At present, we understand that the launches have been delayed due to the pandemic. On asked what exactly are the problems the company faces in manufacturing its bikes now, the Benelli India spokesperson said that a decline in production of BS6 due to supply chain disruptions, which has happened mainly because of extended and unannounced lockdown has been observed. Further commenting on this, the spokesperson said “There is a delay in the availability of BS6 models as well since testing and certification is taking longer. Fortunately, we haven’t had the issue of labour shortage due to manpower migration as the plant manpower is local to Hyderabad.”

Given that exports are important, we asked if Benelli India has started it yet. The spokesperson said “We haven’t really looked at exports as of now. Our current plan is to focus on increasing our retail and service footprint in India before we start considering exports. India itself is a huge market that we are yet to penetrate completely. Once we can do that, we will start considering the possibility of exports.”

