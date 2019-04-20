Benelli inaugurates new dealership in Noida: To retail 5 models from TNT 300 to TRK 502

Benelli along with its new partner Adishwar Auto Ride India - Mahavir Group launched a new dealership in Noida. The state-of-the-art showroom is situated at A8, Ground floor, Lohia house, Sector 63. The showroom showcases the entire range of Benelli superbikes available in India, under the dealership of ‘Felix Autowerks LLP’. These superbikes comprise of the TNT 300, 302R, the TNT 600i and the newly launched TRK 502 and TRK 502X. All 5 products come with 5-year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty as standard. Interested buyers can book the newly launched Benelli TRK range online, by visiting india.benelli.com and paying only INR 10,000.

Commenting on the launch of new outlet, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said that it gives him great pleasure to associate with ‘Felix Autowerks LLP’, the philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of the Noida Dealer Partner. He added that the employees at Benelli Noida are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service, spare parts and customer service, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress free ownership experience.

He further added that the company's key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. Noida in that aspect, is of great importance. Benelli also believes that the dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.

Apart from the bikes, the showroom will also showcase merchandise and accessories. Motorcycle customization will also be introduced in India in a phased manner. Here is the complete price list of bikes available at Benelli Noida.

Benelli TNT 300 (ABS) – Rs. 3.50 Lakh

Benelli 302R (ABS) – Rs. 3.70 Lakh

Benelli TNT 600i – Rs. 6.20 Lakh

Benelli TRK 502 – Rs. 5.10 Lakh (effective 21st April 2019)

Benelli TRK 502X – Rs. 5.50 Lakh (effective 21st April 2019). All Prices Ex-showroom, India

