Benelli Imperiale 530, TRK 800, 600RR to arrive this year: What to expect from these all-new bikes!

Benelli will have a lot to do in the year 2020. The Italian manufacturer will be coming up with three all-new motorcycles this year along with multiple facelifts. A leaked picture of a presentation is doing rounds on the internet, image courtesy Bennetts.co.uk in which one can see the entire line up by Benelli for the year 2020. Talking of the all-new products, the first one would be the Benelli 600RR and looking at the nomenclature, this will be a proper supersport ready to hit the tracks. Likely to be built on the same platform as the 600N, the upcoming Benelli 600RR is expected to get razor-sharp styling along with a decent number of features, especially the safety ones.

Now to the second bike in question, the Benelli TRK 800. This would be the company's biggest ADV till date. Once launched, the motorcycle will go up against the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 and the Ducati Multistrada 950 in the segment. The bike is expected to be launched in China towards the end of this year. Last but definitely not the least, the company will also be bringing a more powerful version of the Imperiale known as the Imperiale 530. The bike is expected to get the same styling as the Imperiale 400 and hence, will appeal to most of the people that love Royal Enfields for their appearance.

Watch our Benelli Imperiale 400 video review here:

Last year, Benelli launched multiple products in India and we can expect the same to happen this year as well. India being an important market, we expect these three motorcycles to make their way here. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Also, let us know for which Benelli are you waiting for the most?

