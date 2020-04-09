Benelli Imperiale 530, 600N revealed in patent images: Here’s when to expect these in India!

The two upcoming Benellis - Imperiale 530 retro cruiser and the 600N naked streetfighter have been revealed in a couple of patent images. Here is what to expect!

Benelli 600N (Image source: Bike Social)

Benelli is currently busy working on a number of models and the two of them have been revealed in the latest patent images, courtesy Bike Social. The company had unveiled the TNT600i at the EICMA show in November last year and the bike was showcased with just a new headlamp cluster. The leaked patent images, however, show a model that has been updated quite significantly and gets multiple changes under its sleeve. The new model, which is believed to be the Benelli 600N will come with an all-LED headlamp along with a low slung stance and split type seating too. The fuel tank of the motorcycle will also get sharp extensions for a better visual appeal.

The tail section has also been updated heavily and it misses on the under-tail exhaust setup and instead gets an underbelly unit. In terms of mechanicals, the engine and chassis on the new model look almost the same as the one seen on the patent images last year. This means that the bike should get power from the same 600cc, in-line four motor cylinder engine that is capable of developing 79.3bhp of power along with 54.6Nm of torque.

Benelli Imperiale 530 (Image source: Bike Social)

Coming of the other motorcycle, this one is the Benelli Imperiale 530, a bigger version of the Imperiale 400 that is currently on sale in India. Since this model will come with a bigger displacement engine, expect the power output to near close to 28hp compared to 20hp on the existing 374cc model. In terms of design, the Benelli Imperiale 530 will get a single piece seat and the pillion grab rail has been given a miss.

Benelli is on a product offensive for the Indian market and the next big launch by the company will be the 502C modern styled cruiser. Talking of the two aforementioned models, we expect those to land here soon after their global debut, possibly sometime next year.

