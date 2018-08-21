Benelli Imperiale 400 to launch in India by mid-2019, to compete with Royal Enfield Classic 350

Benelli recently announced having tied up with Mahavir Group's Adishwar Auto Ride International (AARI), and now it's readying for a launch of a motorcycle that will directly compete with a very popular motorcycle in India. The Benelli Imperiale 400 was unveiled at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan is now to launch in India by middle of 2019. It stands to rival the Royal Enfield Classic series. It will be manufactured at the Italian brand's new assembly facility near Hyderabad.

Benelli Imperiale 400 will be the beginning of the brand's entry in the cruiser segment in India. However, the Imperiale 400 will also be a part of a complete family of engines with different and versions, according to a Carandbike report.

The first of the Benelli Imperiale series will be powered by a 373.5cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which will produce about 19 bhp at 5500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm, and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

Benelli Imperiale 400 will get a double cradle steel tubular chassis, telescopic forks up front and dual shocks at the rear. It weighs about 200 kg (kerb) and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. It will come with ABS (anti-lock braking system) as standard equipment.

Braking on the Benelli Imperiale 400 is covered by disc brakes at both ends. A single 300mm unit with a 2-piston floating calliper at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear.

The latest offering from the Italian motorcycle manufacturer in India, Benelli Imperiale 400 will be a retro styled cruiser. India has long had a love affair with the retro cruiser, a fact very evident in the massive popularity enjoyed by Royal Enfield motorcycles in the country. Considering this fact, the Imperiale 400 should be able to gather a lot of attention. Before the retro cruiser comes to Indian shore, Benelli is set to launch its TRK 502 adventure tourer and Leoncino 500 scrambler in the country in 2018.